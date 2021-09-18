The University of Georgia announced it would not have vaccine requirements for stadium access and not limit seating at games. But you can still take steps to keep yourself and others safe while tailgating.
1. Spread out from other groups. Keep yourself and your group safe by choosing a location that offers plenty of distance between you and other tailgating groups.
2. Stocks lots of hand sanitizer. You might have limited access to a sink and soap, so keep a few bottles of hand sanitizer scattered around your tailgate and use it after touching your face and before and after eating food.
3. Avoid sharing drinks and contaminating food. According to the CDC, there is a low chance of spreading COVID-19 from pre-packaged food items, but if fellow tailgaters bring homemade food it could be contaminated during preparation. Consider having your guests bring their own dishes or individually wrapped snacks. Encourage a “Bring Your Own Beverage” rule and stock single-serve beverages to avoid sharing germs as well.
4. Provide disposable masks. Whether you’re tailgating outside or inside, wearing face masks can be an important way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Consider providing a box of disposable masks for guests to wear during the tailgate.
5. Bring antibacterial wipes to clean off hard surfaces. Products like Lysol Disinfecting Wipes kill the COVID-19 virus, so be sure to have a box on hand and wipe frequently used surfaces.