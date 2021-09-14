The Classic Center
300 N. Thomas Street, 706-208-0900
An easy walk to campus — and an even easier stroll downtown for pre- or post-game celebrations — the center offers gameday parking plans during football season. Single game spots cost $45. Season permit packages cost $360 for a single space and $700 for two adjoining spaces. Spots continue being sold until the game starts or the lot is full.
TailGAte Station
235 Oak Street, 706-224-2261
For $15,000, you can buy a deeded spot in this gated, luxury complex within walking distance of the stadium. Owners can bring up to 10 guests. Other perks include shuttle service and a kids’ play area.
Bulldog Park
1 Hancock Industrial Way, 706-224-2261
Want to spend the night in Athens before and after the game? Or any time throughout the year? For $33,750, owners of deeded spots in this RV park have access to the grounds 365 days a year, allowing tailgating in every season. Lots include hookups for sewer, electricity, water and TV.
Baxter Street
OK, we admit to being biased because our office is on this street (and, in full disclosure, we rent out spots ourselves). But you really can’t beat the convenience as it’s just up the hill from campus. Businesses along Baxter offer spaces and generally charge lower rates than lots downtown.
Campus View Church
1360 S. Lumpkin Street, 706-353-1556
Located across from the Vince Dooley statue on Lumpkin Street, Campus View Church has an alcohol-free tailgating lot and a playground for children to use on gamedays. Restrooms are available inside. Single-game passes are $30 on a first-come, first-served basis.
NPS Parking
Manages lots throughout downtown
These spots open up to renewal customers first, so if you’re a new customer and want a specific lot, you’ll have to act fast because they sell out quickly. Season permit parking is available at rates ranging from $180 to $300.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.