General Campus Policies
These guidelines cover tailgates outside of the historic North Campus.
Don’t start too soon. You can park earlier, but you can’t set up or make noise until 7 a.m.
Be careful how you cook. Turkey fryers, wood burning or other “physical material-fueled fires” are not allowed. You can only use charcoal grills.
Bring your own power. Using any UGA power source is prohibited. Generators are allowed.
Get permission for corporate tailgates. Factors that can classify a tailgate as corporate include using wristbands or charging for admission. To organize a corporate tailgate, contact Georgia Sports Properties.
North Campus Policies
If you’re headed to the historic heart of campus, bear these specific regulations in mind.
Plan on a later start. Tailgating can only begin five hours before kickoff.
Measure your folding tables. Tables cannot be longer than 6 feet. If you have tons of food, bring a second table rather than an extra long one.
Bring a tent. You may think tents wouldn’t be allowed because of the historical lawns, but don’t worry: You can tailgate protected from rain or sunshine.
But don’t bring this stuff. Kegs, generators, TVs, grills or cookers of any type. Amplified music is not allowed, so leave speakers at home.
