North Campus
Tailgating here is popular because of the historical nature and its picturesque setting. There’s plenty of space and it’s not too far to walk down to the stadium. Convenient parking includes the North Campus Deck and side lots.
East Campus
A fan favorite East Campus tailgating area is by the railroad tracks behind Sanford Stadium. Many of the parking lots and open areas on this part of campus fill up with tailgaters, so get here super early.
Myers Quad
This area — between the Myers, Mary Lyndon and Rutherford residence halls — is frequently where sports networks stage remote broadcasts, so it offers celebrity spotting opportunities.
Tate Center
Because it has a parking deck and is so close to Sanford Stadium, Tate Student Center is a hub for tailgaters. It’s also where you can spot Uga and listen to the band warm up before the traditional Dawg Walk.
