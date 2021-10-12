Be prepared with these 10 essentials on your tailgate packing list.
1. Something to sit on and place things on
Folding chairs, blankets, anything to keep you off hot asphalt or drenched grass is vital. You’ll also want folding tables for your food and drinks.
2. A shelter of some kind
Early fall games can be brutally hot, and you don’t want to be trapped in a downpour later in the season. Add a flag or an inflatable mascot to help guests find your tailgate.
3. Bug repellent and sunblock
Both will make your shelter even more inviting.
4. A power source
Swiping electricity on campus or from private businesses that rent out spots is strictly off-limits.
5. Jumper cables
Because you never know what may happen.
6. An ice chest and extra ice
Better yet, fill empty bottles with water and freeze them. They’ll keep your food chilled and later, when the ice melts, you will have chilled water to drink.
7. Trash bags
Clean up after yourself! If you bag your trash, cleanup crews will remove it. Or better yet, take it with you.
8. A first-aid kit
At the very least, put a few essentials like Band-Aids and ibuprofen in a Ziploc bag or Altoids tin.
9. Toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer
While campus will be dotted with portable toilets, you don’t want to get stuck without the necessities. Use these items to create an instant cleaning station.
10. Cash
Presuming you’re planning to go to the game, you’ll need this for water, critical during those hot, early-season games. You don’t want to be stalled at the ATM line before you reach yet another queue at the concession stand. Even if you aren’t going in the stadium, cash will be faster for getting extra bags of ice, paying for parking or picking up gameday T-shirts.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.