Gamedays and tailgating are exciting. Not only can you support the Bulldogs while celebrating with other fans, but you can also show your team pride with flair. Here are some tips for gameday outfits.
Keep it comfortable
Under the blazing Athens sun surrounded by countless Bulldog fans, it’s important to wear something that allows for mobility and ease. Don’t be afraid to try an athleisure dress or skort made with breathable material, both of which are very on trend right now. These pieces are perfect for movement and can be dressed up for a stylish tailgate look.
Treat your feet
If casual athleisure wear doesn’t feel like the best choice for you, make sure you’re at least wearing shoes that are practical for the day ahead. Gamedays are jam packed with outdoor fun and endless walking, so it’s important your shoes are comfortable and you will be OK with the possibility of them getting dirty.
Use local inspiration
Aside from tailgating and attending football games, a great way to support the community is to visit local businesses. Athens stores such as The Red Zone and Red Dress Boutique are filled with pieces that could complete your outfit. Athens’ downtown retail scene has a little something for everyone.
Best face forward
Try out a look that diverts from the traditional “G” stickers. Face gems, body glitter and bold eyeshadow are only a few elements that can show your spirit.
Clear bag craftiness
The stadium’s clear bag policy doesn’t mean you can’t still express creativity. Decorate your bag with decals or fill it with Georgia-themed accessories.
Style sustainably
Shop sustainably without breaking the bank by visiting thrift stores such as Goodwill, or discover vintage looks at boutiques like Dynamite. Shopping second-hand can help you find one-of-a-kind pieces that will stand out at your next tailgate.
Do what feels best
These tips are only ideas for the gameday experience. Whether you like a traditional look filled with UGA gear or want to branch out and try something new, tailgating is a chance to have fun and use your unique taste to show off your team spirit.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.