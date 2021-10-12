Don't want to cook for your tailgate? Check out one of Athens' delicious takeout or catering options.
home.made
This restaurant offers easy ways to bring elegance to your tailgate, thanks to its pickup hors d’oeuvres service. Select from trays that feed a crowd, such as the $75 “Southern antipasti” platter. Or mix-and-match from options like ham and cheese biscuits or Mississippi mud brownies. Items are $1.50-$3.50 per piece with minimum orders required.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
This chic downtown restaurant specializes in locally sourced foods and is known for its lunch selection. The tailgating menu offers main courses such as pulled pork or smoked chicken wings with a range of sides, like loaded potato salad. You also can order appetizers and desserts.
Maepole
This fast-casual restaurant offers homestyle favorites such as shredded pork and mac-and-cheese with a healthy twist. Maepole’s current catering menu features individual boxed meals. Meals range from $10.45-$12.45 for chicken, fritters, tempeh or pork. Desserts, cutlery and other extras are available, too.
Mediterranean Grill
If you want a break from all the BBQ and burgers, treat your guests to zesty falafel or gyro. The fragrant basmati rice or rice pilaf are crowd pleasers. Prices vary.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
This restaurant offers a full catering service with options that range from $10-$17 per person and include such favorites as pulled pork, smoked chicken and even smoked tofu. You also can order meats by the pound ($13 for pulled pork; $24 for brisket).
Saucehouse Barbeque
At $11 per person, the BBQ pork package is a great way to treat a crowd. Round it out with extras like banana pudding.
Strickland’s Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1960, Strickland’s is a local favorite. For morning tailgates, try the Day Break biscuit tray for $3 a person, or splurge on the Grand Buffet for $11.50 per person. For evenings, popular smoked meats include ribs, ham and turkey.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.