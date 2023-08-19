EXPECT AND ACCEPT LINES
Unless you come early or late, expect to stand in line. Most games have healthy attendance, and some, such as the November 11 game against Ole Miss, will bring massive crowds.
DRESS FOR COMFORT
While some fans get decked out in dresses or button-downs and bow ties, don’t feel like you have to fit the mold. For games earlier in the season (when it’s hot), shorts and a team T-shirt or a simple red or black top will be the best option. For games later in the season, layering is essential. It can still be warm while you’re tailgating with temperatures dropping by the end of the game.
Also, you’ll be on your feet all day, so don’t forget to wear comfortable sneakers or sandals.
PLAN FOR THE HEAT
To avoid any heat-related illness, especially early in the season, hydrate beforehand and have a plan for when you get to the game. Concession lines can be long, and food and drink are not allowed into the stadium, but fans can bring one unopened 20-ounce bottle of water and refill it at free water stations near the concession stands.
BE AWARE OF THE CLEAR BAG POLICY
Do not bring a purse or backpack, unless it is clear. The Southeastern Conference Clear Bag Policy permits only clear plastic or vinyl bags, and all bags brought into the stadium are subject to inspection. Check size specifications online.
PARK STRATEGICALLY
Parking will likely be the most stressful part of your day. The free campus spots are farther away and usually the first to go, so check out a map and have a plan before you get to Athens. If you plan to park downtown, buy a day pass through the Downtown Athens Parking System, which manages the College Avenue and Washington Street decks.
If you plan to attend multiple games this season, buy a parking package ahead of time through the Classic Center. No matter where you park, be prepared to walk.
SCOUT A TAILGATE SPOT
Plan your pregame destination. Campus spots (see page 51) can make for a scenic setting, but parking off-campus at a local business may put you ahead of the traffic leaving the game. Parking spots tend to range from $25 to $65.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.