Soccer
Catch ten home games of women’s soccer this fall at the Turner Soccer Complex through October 26, including big games against Vanderbilt (September 29) and other SEC matchups against Florida (October 8), Kentucky (October 19) and Auburn (October 26). Free admission.
Volleyball
Women’s volleyball coach Tim Black, who was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2022, returns for his seventh season and the team’s 45th, coming off a 23-8 record and finishing third in the SEC. Due to ongoing renovations at Stegeman Coliseum, the team will show down at the Ramsey Student Center, hosting several tournaments and nine SEC games. Free.
Basketball
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams saw new head coaches last year, with the men’s team seeing a dramatically better record than the year before, and the women’s team narrowly missing the Sweet 16. Grab tickets ($15 for men’s and $5 for women’s) and catch them in a packed season at Stegeman Coliseum.
Equestrian
The seven-time national champions compete in both English and Western disciplines, opening the season at home at the UGA Equestrian Complex 12 miles south of campus in Bishop for the annual Red & Black scrimmage (September 22), with six more home competitions through the end of the season in March. Free.
Visit georgiadogs.com for updates, schedules and tickets for these sports as well as swimming and diving, tennis, gymnastics, baseball and softball.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.