If you want to relax and sip on a cocktail during your stay in Athens, there's no shortage of bars to choose from. Here's a selection of local favorites.
Allgood Lounge
Two bars plus a rooftop Tiki lounge make this a great hangout, whether you’re catching the game or catching up with friends.
Blue Sky Bar
A (sort of) secret entrance above Walker’s Pub & Coffee gives this bar a speakeasy vibe. The drinks menu boasts more than 200 beers and a serious whiskey list.
Boar’s Head Lounge
Huge indoor and outdoor spaces make this bar a destination for sampling local music.
Cutters Pub
Stellar service, huge screens and excellent drink specials make this bar a prime spot to catch the game.
HyBar
This rooftop bar at Hyatt Place Athens Downtown offers spectacular 360-degree views of campus and downtown, as well as craft beers, cocktails, frozen drinks and appetizers.
Flicker Theatre & Bar
This townie-friendly bar has an adjoining stage that hosts music and film screenings. Plus a large outdoor patio.
Little Kings Shuffle Club
Catering to the local crowd, this bar has plenty of craft beers and a spacious outdoor area.
Magnolias
This classic college-town bar at the edge of campus is known for happy hour specials, Long Island iced tea and shots.
Manhattan Cafe
This quirky hole in the wall is a local favorite thanks to the chill atmosphere and cocktails served with zero pretentiousness.
Normal Bar
A mellow bar catering to Normaltown locals, this place has an enormous main room and a small outdoor area perfect for date night.
Nowhere Bar
Laid-back and known for darts and pool, this bar was opened by Craig “Sky” Hertwig, a former Georgia All-American who returned to town after an NFL stint.
The Old Pal
Wood-paneled and serious about mixology, this Normaltown bar has a nice selection of whiskeys.
Oglethorpe Garage
Built in an old service station, warm up near fire pits on an extensive outdoor patio. You’ll probably watch some motorcycle repairs while you’re there.
Wonderbar Athens
Play classic arcade games and down cocktails at this downtown bar.
