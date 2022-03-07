The history of Athens begins in 1785 when Abraham Baldwin founded the nation’s first land-grant institution, the University of Georgia. UGA’s campus wasn’t built until 1801 when John Milledge purchased 633 acres of land on the bank of the Oconee River which now forms part of North Campus. Clarke County was established the same year and named after Elijah Clarke, who helped secure treaties with the Cherokee and Creek tribes in Georgia. In 1806, the city of Athens was incorporated and the first three-member commission was formed.
As the city’s population grew, Athens continued to develop, and by the early 1900s, it had experienced years of growth. Washington and Hull Streets saw bountiful activity from Black middle-class community members and business owners in the “Hot Corner.” One of the lasting monuments of Athens’ Black history is the historic Morton Theatre. Built in 1910 by Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton, the Morton is one of the oldest vaudeville theaters in the United States. In its heyday, it hosted famous Black musicians including Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington.
In the face of rigid racial segregation in Athens, memorable Civil Rights protests took place in the 1960s. Several occurred at the former West Broad Street location of the Varsity. In 1961, UGA was finally desegregated when Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton Holmes became the first Black students to enroll.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Athens became well-known for its vibrant music scene. Bands like R.E.M., The B-52s and The Black Crowes rose to popularity in Athens. Venues like The Georgia Theatre and 40 Watt Club became famous attractions, and the musical legacy continues to shape the culture of Athens-Clarke County. Events still take place all around Athens to celebrate the rich music scene including AthFest, a free outdoor music and arts festival that began in 1997 and occurs every year for three days during the summer — after COVID cancellations it is due to return this summer.
As the city’s population has continued to grow, local business has fluctuated. Between 1978 and 1995, more than $100 million was put into the revitalization of downtown Athens. An influx of big department stores altered the local landscape in the 1980s, but as department stores moved to malls and consolidated, local businesses and restaurants prospered in Athens. Quirky boutiques, eclectic thrift stores and local restaurants attract students, townspeople, UGA fans and tourists from all over the country.
In 1991, the city merged with Clarke County to form a unified government. Local politics and activism in Athens-Clarke County have gathered national attention in past years, attracting activists, artists and students alike to become involved in city operations.
