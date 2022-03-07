From breakfast to late-night munchies, a selection of favorite eateries to keep you fueled 24/7.
Breakfast and Brunch
Em’s Kitchen
Hawthorne Avenue
At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs, the breakfast menu features omelets and made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.
The Flying Biscuit Café
Normaltown
The new Athens outpost of the Atlanta chain serves classics as well as out-of-the-box choices like pancake tacos.
Donderos’ Kitchen
Cobbham
With seating tucked into a historic home, this place has the cozy feel of a tea room or B&B. In addition to breakfast and lunch, Donderos’ offers to-go items, such as lasagna and pot pie.
The Farm Cart
Baxter Street
From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fillings grown in the owners’ own farm, everything is locally sourced.
Last Resort Grill
Downtown
Opened as a music venue in 1966, this spot is now known for art-filled decor. Brunch includes omelets and crab cakes.
Mama’s Boy
Chicopee-Dudley and Macon Highway
Consistently voted Best Brunch by The Red & Black’s readers, Mama’s Boy is a beloved destination thanks to its charm and a menu of creative twists on classics.
Nedza’s
Five Points
Founder Joe Nedza serves up compliments and donuts daily. The menu also includes breakfast favorites like biscuits and hot chicken sandwiches.
Lunch
Automatic Pizza
Normaltown
Fresh pizzas served by the slice and as whole pies are a cut above the chain fare found in most of Athens. Great salads, too.
Cali N Tito’s
Five Points
This Central American-themed spot features empanadas, fish tacos and Cuban sandwiches. It’s popular with students thanks to its spacious outdoor seating, affordable prices and a BYOB policy.
Clarke’s Collective
Downtown
Located one door down from the Georgia Theatre, this restaurant offers a full menu along with drinks. It’s known for burgers and fries smothered in various toppings. Clarke’s re-opened in summer 2021 after extensive renovations that included adding two new bars.
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
Downtown
Serving family recipes, owner William Hardy keeps things simple but tasty. Chow down on essentials such as pulled pork and brisket on classic picnic tables.
Farm Burger
Cobbham
Local farmers supply the ingredients for the menu of grass-fed hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries. Farm Burger opened this location in January 2022. Its predecessor, Farm 255, closed in 2013.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Downtown
Farm-fresh salads, hearty sandwiches and soups are highlights here. Family meals and weekly specials are available for takeout.
Maepole
North Chase
At Maepole, diners select from bases, sides and proteins to create healthy twists on comfort foods. It’s an affordable way to experience chef Peter Dale’s work.
Marti’s at Midday
Normaltown
Huge salads and hearty sandwiches are the draw at this cheery café with a small indoor area and large patio.
Mediterranean Grill
Five Points
This spot pleases vegetarians and carnivores alike with specialties such as hummus and falafel as well as gyro meats.
Saucehouse BBQ
Downtown
This expansive restaurant on West Broad Street has an enormous selection of meats, sides and sauces. The owners claim the menu can be customized in a thousand combos.
Tamez Barbecue
West Broad Street
Alejandro Tamez’s barbecue spot offers homemade tortillas and fresh sides as well as pork, chicken and brisket smoked daily.
Trappeze Pub
Downtown
Famous for its enormous beer selection, this pub serves superior bar fare, catering to carnivores with items such as the Double Pig (braised pork plus bacon) and offering vegans options like the veggie Reuben.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
Downtown
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this bright green restaurant is popular for juicy fried chicken and hearty sides.
Dinner
5&10
Five Points
Before “Top Chef,” Hugh Acheson made his name here with innovative takes on Southern fare. Located in a renovated home, this is a destination for special occasions.
Agua Linda
Normaltown and Timothy Road
Loyal crowds wait in line to splurge on huge Tex-Mex platters, traditional dishes and generously poured margaritas.
Chuck’s Fish
Downtown
Operating in a renovated former Greyhound station, this seafood restaurant features daily specials, sushi and classics like seared scallops and stuffed shrimp.
Dinner Party
Five Points
This chic restaurant serves upgraded spins on Chinese takeout classics. A good strategy is to order a few dishes to share.
The Expat
Five Points
This venture from Jerry and Krista Slater emphasizes inventive cocktails and a Euro–inspired menu of fresh pastas.
Five Athens
Downtown
Those who hate being overwhelmed by choices love the simplicity of the menu: Five selections each of appetizers, entrees, wines, beers and specialty cocktails. Seafood is delivered from the owners’ market in Florida.
Hilltop Grille
Atlanta Highway
The interior of this steak and seafood spot is like an upscale lodge with UGA football-related decor, making the restaurant popular for meetings, events and family gatherings.
Hi-Lo Lounge
Normaltown
A neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe, sizable beer list and creative cocktails, Hi-Lo serves more than bar staples — try the Cincinnati chili or a grain bowl.
home.made and SideCar
Baxter Street
Updated Southern fare shines at this elegant, understated restaurant. The menu varies, but staples such as shrimp and grits and a stellar vegetable plate are cozy and familiar. SideCar, a new adjoining addition, features an experimental menu and a fun atmosphere, including an outdoor fire pit for s’mores.
The National
Downtown
This Mediterranean-influenced restaurant offers serene decor and stellar service. It’s ideal for lunch meetings and family celebrations. The bar is a destination in its own right. And be sure to check out the expanded patio.
Paloma Park
Downtown
Opened in 2021, this popular spot features cocktails, charcuterie boards and fusion menu items such as kimchi fries.
The Pine Bar
Five Points
This is a neighborhood favorite thanks to an extensive wine list and share-able menu items like tapas, charcuterie and wood-fired oysters.
The Place
Downtown
If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered. Don’t miss the decadent twist on chicken and waffles.
Porterhouse Grill
Downtown
Students love to have their parents take them to this swanky steakhouse, which also has a sizable seafood selection.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
Pulaski Heights
Locally sourced pork and brisket are the stars at this small restaurant, where meat is smoked daily and served until it runs out.
The Royal Peasant
Five Points
Watch the week’s top Premier League and Bundesliga matches and chow down on bangers and mash at this British pub.
Seabear Oyster Bar
Cobbham
Oysters are definitely the main draw, but you’ll find other quality fare, such as shrimp and grits, and an interesting cocktail selection.
South Kitchen + Bar
Downtown
Elegance abounds in this restaurant/bar tucked into the first floor of the historic Hotel Georgian. From the stained glass to the gleaming wood bar, South combines old-school gentility with fresh takes on classics.
Square One Fish Co.
Normaltown
Options at this Normaltown spot include the extravagant seafood tower appetizer, daily fish specials, steaks and charcuterie.
Late Night
Choo Choo
East Side
Satisfy late-night cravings at this spot that serves Japanese-Korean fare.
Little Italy
Downtown
Athens is home to many pizza joints, but this dive is known for its late-night social atmosphere. Select from cheap thick- or thin-crust slices and a variety of subs.
The World Famous
Downtown
“This is it!” proclaims the sign above the door of this tiny bar with a massive following thanks to its eclectic interior, thoughtful food and fun cocktails.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.