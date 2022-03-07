From Renaissance masterpieces to millions of nature specimens, explore the University of Georgia's collections.
East Campus
Georgia Museum of Art
Opened in 1948, this serves as the state’s official art museum. Now occupying a contemporary building, it holds nearly 17,000 objects in a permanent collection that includes American paintings of the 19th and 20th centuries, classic artwork from the Italian Renaissance and a growing collection of Southern decorative arts.
GMOA offers a range of programs including curator talks, guided tours and special events, such as the Third Thursday evening art tour series and yoga in the galleries via Zoom.
Lamar Dodd School of Art
You will see showcases of emerging artists’ work through the halls of this school named for Lamar Dodd, who came to the university as a resident artist, consolidated all visual arts teaching into a single department and even enrolled the first visual arts master’s students. Many students’ artwork rotates through the building and changes throughout the year.
Performing Arts Center
The Performing Arts Center is home to the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall and the Ramsey Concert Hall, venues which host national and international performers as well as performances by UGA music students and faculty. Hodgson is the larger hall, able to hold 1,100 people in festival-like seating.
South Campus
Georgia Museum of Natural History
In 1999, the Georgia Museum of Natural History was recognized as the official state museum of natural history. The specimens inside include 1.3 million insects, over 325,000 species of fishes and nearly 50,000 reptiles and amphibians.
Visitors can browse the museum collections only by scheduling a tour, but admission to the exhibit galleries is currently free, and exhibits are open on weekdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Central Campus
Special Collections Libraries
This 115,000-square-foot building holds the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which includes more than 200,000 books about Georgia history, 120,000 rare books and over two centuries of UGA history in the form of publications, artifacts, official records and more.
This facility also houses the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies and the Walter J. Brown Media Archives and Peabody Awards Collection, which preserves over 250,000 works in film, video, audiotape, transcription disks and other formats.
Currently on view at the R. Harold Harrison Gallery is “At War With Nature: The Battle to Control Pests in Georgia’s Fields, Forests, and Front Yards.” The exhibition will be on display until May 2022.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.