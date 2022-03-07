Here's the scoop on various athletics venues on campus (including where to see a particular trophy).
Central Campus
Sanford Stadium
Since opening in 1929, this facility has hosted millions of fans, students and visitors. Sanford has more than tripled its capacity over the decades to 92,746 seats.
Currently the ninth largest on-campus stadium in college football by capacity, Sanford debuted a $63 million renovation of the west end zone in 2018 that included the installation of an updated video scoreboard and new upper and lower plazas. The best view following the restructuring of the stadium is from the walkway that connects the Tate Student Center to the Miller Learning Center.
South Campus
Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall
Named for coaches Wallace Butts and Harry Mehre, this complex sits near the new indoor practice facility and Foley Field. The 85,000-square-foot building is located off South Lumpkin Street behind the Spec Towns Track. Construction on the building, in progress now, will increase its size to 165,000 square feet.
Check out the Heritage Hall Sports Museum, which includes retired jerseys, Heisman Trophy memorabilia, the Rose Bowl trophy and the NCAA National Championship trophies from 1980 and 2021. The center is open for tours during regular weekday business hours only; admission is free.
Next to the facility is a garden containing a sculpture that commemorates venerated athletic director Vince Dooley.
Dan Magill Tennis Complex
Comprising 16 tennis courts and a capacity for more than 5,000 people, this complex is one of the largest on-campus tennis facilities in the United States. Originally built in 1977, the complex underwent a $7.5 million renovation in 2002 and another $8.5 million renovation in 2019. The complex was named in 1993 for Dan Magill — the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I tennis history — who led Georgia’s men’s tennis team for 34 years until he retired in 1988.
Foley Field
Originally built in 1966, the stadium was renovated in 1990 — a College World Series victory year for Georgia Bulldogs baseball. This 3,291-seat field is consistently ranked among the nation’s top collegiate baseball fields. Foley Field is named for Judge Frank Foley, a UGA alum and member of the 1908 Southern championship team.
Stegeman Coliseum
Called the Georgia Coliseum when it opened in 1964, this training and competition space was renamed in 1996 in honor of Herman James Stegeman, who served as head football, basketball, baseball and track and field coach at the university in the early 1900s.
Stegeman is the home of Georgia’s basketball and volleyball teams as well as GymDogs gymnastics. It hosted gymnastics and volleyball during the 1996 Olympics as well as the 1989, 1995, 2001 and 2008 NCAA gymnastics championships. It can hold 10,523 people.
East Campus
Ramsey Student Center
The UGA recreation center covers 440,000 square feet with features that include weight training, pools, gyms, a climbing wall, an outdoor bouldering area, squash and racquetball courts and an indoor track.
Guest passes, which are available to alumni, guests of the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel and those sponsored by a current student, can be purchased at the admissions desk or online with a valid photo ID for $7.
South Milledge Avenue
Turner Family Sports Complex
Home to both the Bulldog soccer and softball programs, this complex has hosted significant games including the first and second rounds of the 2007 NCAA Tournament. The complex includes the 1,400-capacity Jack Turner Softball Stadium and the 1,700-capacity Turner Soccer Complex. Hoyt “Jack” Turner is a former Georgia baseball and basketball player, and his family has endowed several scholarships for Georgia athletes.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.