Attending concerts and bar-hopping are hugely popular, but check out these options if you prefer activities that require a bit more active participation.
Comedy
Flying Squid Theater
The Flying Squid is a grassroots comedy collective that got its start in Athens about six years ago. The collective hosts a variety of comedy classes and events throughout the year.
Hendershot’s Comedy Night
On the third Wednesday of every month, Hendershot’s Coffee hosts a free comedy night with a lineup of local and visiting comedians. Attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.
Improv Athens
Improv Athens is an improv comedy group led by students at the University of Georgia. The group often hosts meetings and rehearsals for all experience levels and sometimes performs downtown and in competitions.
International Grill and Bar
International Grill and Bar hosts a comedy show on the second and last Tuesday of every month. Hosted by comedian Zack Hayes, the show is one of many live events held at the restaurant.
OpenTOAD at Flicker Theatre and Bar
OpenTOAD Comedy open mic, hosted at Flicker Theatre and Bar, takes place the third Thursday of every month. Hosted by local comedian Ali Haider, the event requires masks and proof of vaccination.
Trivia
Beef ‘O’Brady’s
Beef O’Brady’s in Athens hosts “general knowledge” trivia nights on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners receive cash prizes.
Saucehouse BBQ
Saucehouse BBQ on West Broad Street hosts a trivia night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. There are often specials on food and drinks to accompany this event.
Grindhouse Killer Burgers
This burger joint on South Lumpkin Street hosts “Sex, Drugs & Rock N Roll” trivia on Mondays at 8 p.m. and “Pub Quiz” trivia on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners receive cash prizes.
Karaoke
Boar’s Head Lounge
Stop by Boar’s Head Lounge on East Washington Street every Friday night for disco and karaoke starting at 7:30 p.m.
Iron Factory
This Korean restaurant and music venue on West Washington Street has private karaoke rooms available for rent.
Shokitini
Enjoy hibachi entrees, house sushi rolls and sake at this Japanese restaurant with karaoke rooms available to reserve by the hour.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.