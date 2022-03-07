wuxtry.jpeg

Neutral Milk Hotel’s “On Avery Island” album is sold at Wuxtry Records on East Clayton Street in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Opened in 1976, Wuxtry Records is the oldest record store in Athens. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

No trip to The Classic City is complete without a souvenir. Explore dozens of local boutiques and stores in downtown Athens.

Higher End

Heery’s Clothes Closet

Since 1959, Heery’s has outfitted generations of students and alumni in updated classics. Its designer lines include Rag & Bone and Marie Oliver. 

Kempt

From trendsetting California surf brands to timeless pieces your grandpa may have in his closet, Kempt focuses on modern menswear with brands such as Mavi denim.

Trendy

Cheeky Peach

For concert-going wear, head to this store which describes itself with adjectives like “confident” and “sexy.” 

Fringe

Looking for a statement piece? Choose from a multitude of ripped jeans, big earrings, graphic tees and animal-print shoes.

Pitaya

Pitaya’s Georgia location on East Clayton Street sells everything from rompers to denim jackets. Its fashionable racks are organized by color and are generally affordable. 

Red Dress Boutique

An entrepreneurial success, thanks in part to “Shark Tank,” this online retailer based in Athens has a College Avenue storefront stocked with on-trend dresses and accessories. 

Recycled 

Dynamite Clothing

For men and women’s styles, this Jackson Street vintage store offers one-of-a-kind finds.

Agora Vintage

If designer clothing is your passion, explore Agora’s collection of Chanel and Hermès pieces. 

Southern Classic

Dress Up

It’s hard to ignore the two to three spurts of arrivals every week — trendy items like jumpsuits and graphic tees. 

Empire South

This versatile shop carries brands such as Southern Tide and Patagonia.

The Impeccable Pig

The place to find a dress for Sunday brunch or a stroll in the park. 

Onward Reserve

Founded by a UGA alum, this store carries brands such as Shinola.

Bohemian 

Epiphany

This boutique puts a twist on affordable fashion with a mission of donating profits to local and global charities.

Community

The Jackson Street shop features sustainable creations by local designers and a great selection of gifts.

Bling

Aurum Studios

Check out the work of in-house jewelry designers. 

Kum’s Fashions

Since 1978, this shop has provided students with cool accessories from brands like Ray-Ban and Coyote. 

Margo Sterling Silver

A jewelry and metaphysical store, Margo carries beads and crystals.

Tena’s Fine Diamonds & Jewelry

This store offers a build-your-own engagement ring service as well as a selection of high-end watches. 

Music & Gifts

Bear Hug Honey Company

Bear Hug sells local and internationally-sourced honey along with gifts.

The Indigo Home

Discover a huge selection of colorful dorm and apartment decor. 

Low Yo Yo Stuff Records

This shop carries vinyl and CDs as well as books and posters.

Native America Gallery

This store sells Native American-inspired jewelry, clothing and gift.

Wuxtry Records

A legendary source for all things vinyl. Don’t miss sister store, Bizarro Wuxtry, for comics and collectibles.

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.