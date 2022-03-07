No trip to The Classic City is complete without a souvenir. Explore dozens of local boutiques and stores in downtown Athens.
Higher End
Heery’s Clothes Closet
Since 1959, Heery’s has outfitted generations of students and alumni in updated classics. Its designer lines include Rag & Bone and Marie Oliver.
Kempt
From trendsetting California surf brands to timeless pieces your grandpa may have in his closet, Kempt focuses on modern menswear with brands such as Mavi denim.
Trendy
Cheeky Peach
For concert-going wear, head to this store which describes itself with adjectives like “confident” and “sexy.”
Fringe
Looking for a statement piece? Choose from a multitude of ripped jeans, big earrings, graphic tees and animal-print shoes.
Pitaya
Pitaya’s Georgia location on East Clayton Street sells everything from rompers to denim jackets. Its fashionable racks are organized by color and are generally affordable.
Red Dress Boutique
An entrepreneurial success, thanks in part to “Shark Tank,” this online retailer based in Athens has a College Avenue storefront stocked with on-trend dresses and accessories.
Recycled
Dynamite Clothing
For men and women’s styles, this Jackson Street vintage store offers one-of-a-kind finds.
Agora Vintage
If designer clothing is your passion, explore Agora’s collection of Chanel and Hermès pieces.
Southern Classic
Dress Up
It’s hard to ignore the two to three spurts of arrivals every week — trendy items like jumpsuits and graphic tees.
Empire South
This versatile shop carries brands such as Southern Tide and Patagonia.
The Impeccable Pig
The place to find a dress for Sunday brunch or a stroll in the park.
Onward Reserve
Founded by a UGA alum, this store carries brands such as Shinola.
Bohemian
Epiphany
This boutique puts a twist on affordable fashion with a mission of donating profits to local and global charities.
Community
The Jackson Street shop features sustainable creations by local designers and a great selection of gifts.
Bling
Aurum Studios
Check out the work of in-house jewelry designers.
Kum’s Fashions
Since 1978, this shop has provided students with cool accessories from brands like Ray-Ban and Coyote.
Margo Sterling Silver
A jewelry and metaphysical store, Margo carries beads and crystals.
Tena’s Fine Diamonds & Jewelry
This store offers a build-your-own engagement ring service as well as a selection of high-end watches.
Music & Gifts
Bear Hug Honey Company
Bear Hug sells local and internationally-sourced honey along with gifts.
The Indigo Home
Discover a huge selection of colorful dorm and apartment decor.
Low Yo Yo Stuff Records
This shop carries vinyl and CDs as well as books and posters.
Native America Gallery
This store sells Native American-inspired jewelry, clothing and gift.
Wuxtry Records
A legendary source for all things vinyl. Don’t miss sister store, Bizarro Wuxtry, for comics and collectibles.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.