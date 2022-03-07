A decline in COVID rates brings more opportunities for festivals.
Athens Twilight Criterium
Starting on Clayton Street and finishing on College Avenue, this year’s Twilight Criterium will feature a 5K foot race and a men’s and women’s bike race through downtown Athens. Live music, food and kids’ experiences will be available for guests to participate in as they watch the races from April 29 to April 30.
AthFest
The free three-day music festival has been annually held in Athens since 1997. A production of AthFest Educates, a nonprofit supporting arts and music education for youth, AthFest has a lineup filled with live performances from local artists. The festival also features an Artist Market, beer garden, food and retail vendors and an array of activities for children. AthFest was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, and it has yet to be confirmed for 2022 as we go to press.
Springtacular Makers Market
Indie South, a handmade-only retail shop, will host this year’s Springtacular Makers Market from April 30 to May 1 in Bishop Park featuring the wares of over 75 makers, artists and curators.
Winterville Marigold Festival
After being discontinued in 2003, the annual Marigold Festival will return on May 14 to raise money in support of the revitalization of the community through the renovation and updating of historic city buildings. Main features of the festival in Pittard Park include a parade, live music, a kids area, the Miss Marigold pageant, an auto show and a 10K run.
