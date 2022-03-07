Several Athens antebellum structures have been preserved and renovated, offering a glimpse into daily life in a bygone era.
Church-Waddel-Brumby House
Believed to be the oldest home in Athens still standing, this former residence of University of Georgia president Moses Waddel was built in the 1820s and has been meticulously restored. In addition to being open for tours, it also serves as the home of the Athens Welcome Center.
Taylor-Grady House
Built in the 1840s, the home is named for original owner Robert Taylor, a cotton merchant and planter, and Henry W. Grady, the famed Georgia newspaperman, whose father bought the house from Taylor. Grady lived in the house while attending UGA. When it’s not open for self-guided tours, the house doubles as a venue for weddings and special events.
T.R.R. Cobb House
The distinctive pink mansion is the former home of Thomas Reade Rootes Cobb, a Georgia lawyer, politician and Confederate brigadier general. The lower level of the 1830s house showcases life in the mid 1800s while the upper level holds exhibitions that include more contemporary interpretations of history.
The house originally stood on Prince Avenue, but by the 1980s it had fallen into such disrepair it was moved to Stone Mountain as part of a planned restoration. That didn’t happen, so in 2005 the house returned back to Athens and was placed in its current Hill Street location.
Ware-Lyndon House
Located on the north edge of Downtown, the 1840s Ware-Lyndon House is a city-owned house museum. Adjoining the home is the Lyndon House Arts Center, a community visual arts complex that includes galleries and studios.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.