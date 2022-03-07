Here are some suggestions for your stay in Athens.
Georgia Gameday Center
Can’t get enough red and black? This football-themed complex in the heart of downtown rents 65 Bulldog-themed condos.
Graduate Athens
This property once housed an iron foundry and has been beautifully renovated. The on-site spa makes for an extra relaxing stay — or you can chill and catch a concert at The Foundry. The Graduate is pet-friendly, allowing both dogs and cats for an extra $35 per night, per pet.
Hilton Garden Inn
With a mix of rooms and suites as well as 24/7 business and fitness centers, this upscale downtown hotel is a good destination for a longer stay.
Hyatt Place
This 190-room hotel on North Thomas Street, adjacent to the Classic Center, features a fitness center and 24-hour business centers as well as perks such as breakfast and free Wi-Fi. Check out the HyBar Rooftop, which offers bar service and fabulous views of downtown.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Athens
This Broad Street hotel has larger suites and connecting rooms with family-friendly features such as full kitchens. It’s also pet-friendly.
Hotel Indigo
Minutes from campus, the eco-friendly Indigo houses a concert venue and gallery. Its restaurant and room service feature local vendors. Electric car charging stations are available on-site, including Tesla chargers. It’s also pet-friendly, allowing both dogs and cats.
The Rushmore
This new luxury bed and breakfast is located in the heart of Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. Operated by local business ATH|BNB, The Rushmore features 14 suites and all-inclusive amenities.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
This newer hotel on South Hull Street puts guests in close proximity to both downtown and North Campus. It has a variety of rooms and suites.
University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel
If you want to be in the heart of campus, there’s no better spot than this UGA-operated complex that includes a 200-room hotel, with suites accommodating six people. It’s an easy stroll from Myers Quad and Stegeman Coliseum. The updated on-site restaurants are handy and reasonably priced. The hotel has undergone a major renovation.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.