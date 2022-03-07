Sample craft beer and more at these destinations.
Akademia Brewing Company
In addition to original beers and guest brews, Akademia also serves wine and cocktails alongside lunch and dinner menus at its spacious Atlanta Highway location. The brewpub also has outdoor seating on a large patio and often holds events in its main taproom.
Athentic Brewing Company
The newest addition to the local beer scene, Athentic is located in Normaltown off Prince Avenue. Patrons can enjoy a variety of options on tap, including hard fruit seltzers and a Japanese-inspired rice lager, in spacious indoor and outdoor seating.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Displayed through the windows of an old tire factory is the Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom, where patrons can get year-round favorites such as Athena and Bibo or try an ever-changing selection of special edition brews. The brewery also sells 4- and 6-packs to go, and patrons can sit outside in the brewery’s covered patio area.
Normaltown Brewing Co.
Specializing in small-batch, $6-a-pint New England-style brews, the brewery offers a constantly changing selection of beer on tap. This small brewery is located in the historic Chase Street Warehouses. It was the fifth brewery to open in Athens and the first in the Normaltown neighborhood.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Since its 2002 founding, Terrapin has become one of Athens’ most widely distributed beers. Popular brews include Hopsecutioner and Luau Krunkles, but visitors can sample more unusual creations, such as hemp-infused sours and chocolate-milk stouts.
Southern Brewing Company
At this Highway 29 spot, patrons can try Southern Brewing’s staple and seasonal brews in a huge indoor and outdoor space, such as Hobnail, a popular IPA, and the Red and Black sour.
