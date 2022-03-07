Explore historic neighborhoods close to the University of Georgia and downtown Athens.
Boulevard Historic District
Founded in the late 1800s, this neighborhood is named after its widest avenue. Boulevard became a streetcar suburb at the turn of the 19th century and is popular today for its pedestrian accessibility. Neoclassical and Queen Anne-style homes line Boulevard, while brightly painted wood cottages — many the former residences of textile mill workers — dot the side streets. This mostly residential area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a friendly community known for events such as a Boo-le-Bark animal costume parade.
Chicopee-Dudley
Stretching along the Oconee River between Third and Oconee streets, Chicopee-Dudley is named for the Chicopee building, a historic former mill, and Dudley Park, which is directly across the street. Although close to downtown, it offers plenty of ways to experience nature. The area includes some must-sees for R.E.M. fans: The railroad trestle featured on the “Murmur” cover has been removed and is being rebuilt as part of the Firefly Trail. It also includes the Steeple of St. Mary’s Church, where the band played its first show, and Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods, famous for the slogan “Automatic for the People.”
Dudley Park contains the Athens Heritage Trail, dotted with historical markers and displays, and connects to the North Oconee River Greenway bike/walk pathways.
Cobbham
Stately homes and historic structures from the early 1800s still stand in Cobbham, historically known as Athens’ first suburb. The area extends roughly from Prince Avenue down to Hancock Avenue. Its historic storefronts house local favorites such as The Grit and Hendershot’s.
Five Points
Walking distance from campus, Five Points is popular for its restaurants and boutiques. The namesake intersection combine. Milledge Avenue and Lumpkin Street with smaller streets lined by historic homes.The neighborhood is home to many eateries, ranging from nationally recognized fine-dining locations such as 5&10 and The Expat and relaxed local favorites like The Royal Peasant Pub.
Memorial Park on Gran Ellen Drive houses trails, a dog park, swimming pool, playground and community center. Its key attraction is Bear Hollow Zoo, which is open daily and offers free admission.
Normaltown
Originally nicknamed for the State Normal School — a teachers college — Normaltown has gained notoriety for its alternative crowd. A mix of older homes and local businesses line Prince Avenue and its side streets. In 2012, UGA’s Health Sciences Campus opened in the old Normal School campus. The retail strip on Prince Avenue includes a mix of businesses, from old-school Normal Hardware to epicurean Half-Shepherd Market & Cheese Shop. Bishop Park contains tennis courts, a pool, trails, tennis courts and playing fields. On Saturdays, the Athens Farmers Market offers a distanced space for shoppers at the outdoor market.
Pulaski Heights/North Chase
Less than a mile from downtown, Pulaski Heights was originally home to a diverse mix of clerks, blue-collar workers and craftsmen. Today, renovated cottages and modern homes line the neighborhood’s hilly streets. The adjacent North Chase Industrial District includes a number of industrial buildings — some still in business and others converted to retail or residential use.
The Chase Park Warehouses — former cotton storage facilities — today house a variety of businesses including artists’ studios. A must-see highlight is the Tree Room — a restful courtyard built around large, otherwise obtrusive trees. The Pulaski Heights Trail is a short walk/bike path that connects the area to downtown.
