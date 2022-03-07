Athens music venues are gearing up for a year packed with live shows. Whether you’re looking to catch an intimate coffee house performance, or you want to be one in a crowd of 1,000 fans, Athens has the music venue for you.
40 Watt Club
While the 40 Watt Club has changed locations several times (and upgraded its lighting — it used to only have one light bulb, giving it its namesake), it is a classic venue nonetheless. The current location, at the corner of Washington and Pulaski streets, hosts both local bands and bigger acts, showcasing everyone from The B-52s to the Strokes.
The Classic Center
The downtown Classic Center opened in 1995 and now encompasses 10 venues, including the 2,122-seat Classic Center Theatre and the center’s newest addition, the 22,000-square-foot 440 Foundry Pavilion. The center hosts 1,200 events each year between its convention center and theater, ranging from performing arts to Ice Dawgs hockey games.
The Georgia Theatre
One of Athens’ most prominent music venues is the Georgia Theatre. In the heart of downtown, this stage often hosts acts to draw in Athenians, university students and visitors. Grab a drink from the bar, climb up to the second floor balcony or secure your spot in front of the stage while you wait for your show to begin.
The Morton Theatre
The Morton Theatre was built in 1910 by Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton. Located in the historic “Hot Corner” Black business district of downtown Athens, the theater is housed in the Morton Building, which also held offices for Athens’ Black professionals in the early 1900s. Today, the theater hosts concerts, comedy, dance, plays and more, and the Morton Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.