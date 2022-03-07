Here's where to commune with nature a the University of Georgia.
South campus
Trial Gardens at UGA
The gardens serve as the site of a contest where annuals and perennials battle Southeastern heat and humidity. Ranked by endurance and beauty, the best plants of the year are given the Classic City Award. The gardens are open year-round.
North Campus
Founders Memorial Garden
Opened in 1939, this garden is dedicated to the 12 founders of the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens, which was the first garden club in the U.S. The 2.5-acre site, managed by the UGA College of Environment and Design, houses over 300 species with a formal boxwood garden, a sunken perennial garden, two courtyards, a terrace and an arboretum.
Latin American Ethnobotanical Garden
Managed by the UGA Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute, this garden includes about 150 culturally important plants. The garden was created to research the horticultural requirements of medicinal plants used by the Tzotzil and Tzeltal Maya as part of a collaborative program between UGA and El Colegio de la Frontera Sur.
Intramural fields area
Oconee Forest Park
Managed by the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Oconee Forest Park is a 60-acre area filled with century-old trees. Visitors can enjoy Lake Herrick as well as picnic facilities, a hiking area, a dog park and tennis courts. There’s plenty of parking, the park is ADA accessible and the area can be reached by UGA buses and Athens Transit.
South Milledge Avenue
State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Just south of campus, the garden is an educational facility operated by the university. Within its more than 300 acres are themed gardens, special collections, a conservatory and over five miles of trails. Reopened to the public in 2021, the Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden offers younger visitors interactive ways to learn about native plants with 24-hour advanced registration.
UGArden
The UGArden offers students hands-on experience in sustainable food systems. Crops produced here are used by its partner nonprofit, Campus Kitchen, and its Georgia school outreach program: “Grow it. Know it.” UGArden offers tours that can be customized for people of different ages and interests. To plan a tour, email ugarden@uga.edu.
University Golf Course
With six sets of tees ranging from 4,354-7,258 yards, the par 71 Robert Trent Jones course was Golf Advisor’s fifth-best college course and eighth-best course in Georgia in 2019. The course is open to the public, and there are several pass and membership options available.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.