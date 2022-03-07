Here's a quick rundown of transportation and parking options to utilize during your visit to Athens.
Parking on campus
Visitors may park in any pay lot or pay deck, all of which accept credit cards. The designated visitor lots are:
North Campus Deck
South Campus Deck
Tate Center Deck
East Campus Deck
Performing Arts Center Deck
Carlton Street Deck
Rates for the above lots are as follows:
0-30 minutes: $1
31-60 minutes: $3
61-120 minutes: $5
Each additional hour: $1
Maximum daily fee: $10
However, exceptions do exist for special events. The rates at these decks are $20 for home games and $5 for other campus events.
Athens Parking
Downtown parking can be problematic. If you stay at a hotel, the best bet can be to keep your car in the hotel parking lot and walk.
Metered parking is $1.50 an hour with a two-hour maximum. After 6 p.m., you may purchase additional time. Meters are not monitored after 10 p.m.
If you do park downtown, an easy option is the city-operated decks on College Avenue, a few blocks from the Arch, and on West Washington Street, closer to restaurants and music venues. You can leave your car there and not worry about running out to feed a meter. Parking in these decks is just $1 an hour. Plus, the first 30 minutes are free.
The downtown area now also has several ParkMobile spots and lots which can be reserved and paid for via the ParkMobile app.
Good to know: Most street parking is free on Sundays in Athens. UGA lots are free and unrestricted on non-game weekends.
Campus Bus
The UGA bus system can be efficient and saves you the time and expense of hunting for parking. You can download the UGA app with routes. Regular UGA Bus services do not run during home football games or when the university is closed.
Details: transit.uga.edu
Athens-Clarke County Transit
Athens bus service operates throughout the county and is fare free through at least June 30, 2022. Trip planning is available online and through the myStop app. Buses run seven days a week but not on major holidays. On Saturdays and Sundays from 6:45 a.m. to 11 p.m., an on-demand ride can be requested through the Uber app.
Details: accgov.com/transit
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.