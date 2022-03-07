On the University of Georgia’s West Campus stand three highrise dormitory buildings: Creswell Hall, Russell Hall and the newly renovated Brumby Hall. Today, the dormitories house thousands of freshman students living at the university. Almost 60 years ago, the very same land on which the dormitories stand was the home to a community of about 50 Black families.
The neighborhood, known as Linnentown, sat right on the perimeter of UGA’s campus — not even a mile’s walk from Sanford Stadium. In 1962, under the law of eminent domain, UGA and the city of Athens displaced the predominantly Black community to expand the university’s student housing.
Years later, many from the Athens community protested and called on local government and university to redress the issue. Despite initial pushback toward the protests, several community leaders, such as District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards, have recognized the destruction of Linentown as an instance of “white supremacy” and racism.
In February 2021, the Athens-Clarke County government passed the Linnentown Resolution. The resolution calls for the former Black residents to receive reparations in the form of a budgeting process. This marked the first official act of reparations in the state of Georgia.
Additionally, the resolution called for the installation of permanent markers of recognition around the former neighborhood to display historical significance.
Today, activists such as former Linnentown resident Hattie Thomas Whitehead are happy about the recent progress, but want to keep moving forward. In the future, Whitehead hopes that UGA will recognize its role in the historical erasure of the Black neighborhood.
In fall 2021, Thompson Whitehead released a memoir about her experiences growing up in Linnetown. “I’m a first descendant,” shesaid at a book signing event. “I lived it, so I wanted to write it.”
