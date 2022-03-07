Back in 1785, the Georgia state legislature chartered the nation’s first publicly funded institution of higher learning. Lawmakers also gave 40,000 acres of state land to be sold to provide funds for the college. In 1801, the board of trustees selected a site above the Oconee River, and John Milledge (later the governor of Georgia) purchased and then donated 633 acres for the college. Originally named Franklin College — in honor of Benjamin Franklin — the college graduated its first class in 1804. The original Franklin building still stands, now known as Old College.
In 1859, with the founding of the college of law, the designation University of Georgia gradually replaced the name Franklin College.
Almost a century after its founding, a second land grant benefited the university. In 1862, Congress passed the Morrill Act and provided federally owned land that could be sold to raise money for colleges to teach agriculture and mechanical arts. When UGA received these funds a decade later, it expanded its curriculum.
Another significant period in the university’s growth began in the early 1990s, when the state of Georgia started the lottery and associated HOPE scholarship with the intention of keeping local students in the state and broadening access to higher education. In 1992, just 2,993 first-year students enrolled in the university. Since the introduction of the HOPE Scholarship, enrollment steadily increased, and, in fall of 2021, over 5,800 first-year students enrolled at UGA — 87% of them from Georgia. The success of UGA athletics attracts visitors to Athens all year. Of course, football brings over 92,000 fans to town for six or seven weekends during a typical fall.
In addition, programs including gymnastics, basketball and baseball supply a steady stream of customers to restaurants, craft breweries, hotels and retail businesses.
As of 2020, the university owns nearly 39,000 acres of land across 30 Georgia counties and has 18 schools and colleges, the most recently opened being the College of Engineering in 2012. The impact that UGA makes across the state as a land and sea grant institution is undeniable. The founding trustees were visionary, but it’s unlikely they could have envisioned the sprawling campus their big idea created and the busy city that grew up alongside the school.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.