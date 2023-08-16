40 WATT CLUB
While the 40 Watt Club has changed locations several times (and upgraded its lighting — it used to only have one light bulb, giving it its name), it is a classic venue nonetheless. The current location, at the corner of Washington and Pulaski streets, hosts both local bands and bigger acts, showcasing everyone from the B-52’s to The Strokes.
THE CLASSIC CENTER
The downtown Classic Center opened in 1995 and now encompasses 10 venues, including the 2,122-seat Classic Center Theatre and the center’s latest addition, the 22,000-square-foot 440 Foundry Pavilion. The center hosts over 700 events each year between its convention center and theater, ranging from performing arts to Ice Dawgs hockey games.
THE GEORGIA THEATRE
One of Athens’ most prominent music venues is the Georgia Theatre. In the heart of downtown, this stage often hosts acts to draw in Athenians, university students and visitors. Grab a drink from the bar, climb up to the second floor balcony or secure your spot in front of the stage while you wait for your show to begin.
THE MORTON THEATRE
The Morton Theatre was built in 1910 by Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton. Located in the historic “Hot Corner” Black business district of downtown Athens, the theater is housed in the Morton Building, which also held offices for Athens’ Black professionals in the early 1900s. Today, the theater hosts concerts, comedy, dance, plays and more. The Morton Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SMALLER VENUES
BOAR’S HEAD LOUNGE
Huge indoor and outdoor spaces make this bar a destination for sampling local music.
FLICKER THEATRE & BAR
This townie-friendly bar has an adjoining stage that hosts music and film screenings. Bonus: a large outdoor patio.
HENDERSHOT’S
This Prince Avenue venue hosts musicians and comedians in a variety of performances and open-mic nights, with an intimate space inside and overflow spilling onto the patio.
THE WORLD FAMOUS
This intimate venue is a great place to listen to local music and sample creative cocktails.
NORMAL BAR
Located in the heart of historic neighborhood Normaltown on Prince Avenue, Normal Bar hosts a cozy, “homey” and warm atmosphere for small shows.
NOWHERE BAR
Nowhere Bar opened in 1994 and hosted the B-52’s and Pylon in the late 70’s and R.E.M. and Widespread Panic in the early 80’s. Guests can play a game of pool, have a local beer and catch a show. Across from the Georgia Theatre, this dive bar attracts townies and newcomers alike.
BUVEZ
Just north of downtown Athens, Buvez is a Euro-style cafe that many people use as a workspace during the day. At night, the small stage is home to small live shows.
LITTLE KINGS SHUFFLE CLUB
This downtown bar offers a cozy atmosphere with booths, seating areas with couches and soft lighting. The outdoor venue hosts bands that can be heard down the block. This outdoor-indoor space provides a fun environment to see a live show and to catch up with friends.
LIVE WIRE
Live Wire Athens has three spaces where bands can showcase their talents. The former warehouse is now a venue that has a modern feel with exposed ceilings and chandelier light fixtures. This venue also hosts private events including weddings and birthday celebrations.
More of a film-goer? Check out Ciné, Athens’ downtown movie theater, showing first-run indie flicks and smaller-release arty films, as well as some major films. This independent two-screen theater has a café and bar where patrons can snack on popcorn and enjoy a drink. Ciné is well known for its independent and international film screenings and the occasional live band show.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.