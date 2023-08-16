Bar Bruno

A new addition to the Five Points food scene, the swanky Bar Bruno is described as a wine and aperitivo-focused bar led by wine expert Greg Smolik and the team behind ZZ & Simone’s.

Blue Sky Bar

A (sort of) secret entrance above Walker’s Pub & Coffee gives this bar a speakeasy vibe. The drink menu boasts more than 100 beers and a serious whiskey list.

Clarke’s Collective

Known for its specialty cocktails, Clarke’s is good for socializing and checking out live music. It was renovated in 2021 to include two huge bars.

HYBAR

This rooftop bar at Hyatt Place Athens Downtown offers spectacular 360-degree views of campus and downtown, as well as craft beers, cocktails, frozen drinks and appetizers.

Hi-Lo Lounge

This Normaltown spot is a neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy vibe, sizable beer list and creative cocktails.

The Lark Winespace

This Prince Avenue wine bar and shop is operated by Krista Lark Slater, a certified sommelier who selects new and interesting bottles, and updates the shelves twice a month.

Little Kings Shuffle Club

Catering to the local crowd, this bar has plenty of craft beers and a spacious outdoor area.

Magnolias

This classic college-town bar at the edge of campus is known for happy hour specials, Long Island iced tea and shots.

Manhattan Cafe

This quirky hole in the wall is a local favorite thanks to the chill atmosphere and cocktails served with zero pretentiousness.

Plus: There’s always free popcorn.

Normal Bar

A mellow bar catering to Normaltown locals, this place has an enormous main room and a small outdoor area perfect for date night. Insider Tip: Order from Automatic Pizza next door for in-bar delivery.

Insider Tip: Order from Automatic Pizza next door for in-bar delivery.

Nowhere Bar

Laid-back and known for darts and pool, this bar was opened by Craig “Sky” Hertwig, a former Georgia All-American who returned to town after an NFL stint.

The Old Pal

Wood-paneled and serious about mixology, this Normaltown bar has a nice selection of whiskeys. Always wanted to try Absinthe or Pastis? This is the Athens destination for it.

Oglethorpe Garage

Built in an old service station, this West Side bar gives you plenty of space to warm up near fire pits on an extensive patio. You’ll probably watch some motorcycle repairs while you’re there.

SideCar

Mimi Maumus’ new creative endeavor, attached to home.made on Baxter Street, opened in February 2022. The bar space features an experimental menu and a fun atmosphere, including an outdoor fire pit for s’mores.

The Pine Bar

Wine is the focus at this upscale bar, where a wood-fired oven turns out flatbreads, shareable items and entrees like wood-fired oysters.

The Rook & Pawn

Have a house cocktail and a snack while playing games at this cafe and bar which stocks almost 600 games. These range from classics like Yahtzee and Risk to strategy challenges like Catan, Histories or Zombicide.

Tapped Athens Wine Tasting Market

The concept is in the name: wine on tap. Not sure what to have? With 24 wines on tap, Tapped lets you try a little bit of everything.

Tropical Bar

Patrons can enjoy merengue, bachata and more at this Latin bar in downtown. Upbeat, loud and exciting Latin music elevates this bar for any music and dance lover.

Wonderbar Athens

Play classic arcade games and drink cocktails at this downtown bar.

This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.