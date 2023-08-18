LocalGoods_TO-36.jpg

Local goods, clockwise from left: napkins and socks from State the Label, Normal Soap Company soap from Indie South, Hotel Fiction record from Wuxtry Records, Clayton Street Clay earrings from Community, ceramic plates by R. Wood Studio. (Photo/Tim O'Brien)

 Tim O'Brien

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

Agora Vintage

If designer clothing is your passion, explore Agora’s collection of secondhand Chanel and Hermès pieces.

Cillies Clothing

Overflowing with vintage finds, Cillies has a diverse array of secondhand clothing, shoes, accessories and decor.

Cheeky Peach

For concert-going wear, head to this store, a wonderland of accessible trends with free personal styling sessions.

Community

This North Jackson Street shop designs sustainable fashion and offers great local gifts.

Dynamite Clothing

This colorful, jam-packed North Jackson Street vintage store offers one-of-a-kind finds, from classic tees to quirky accessories.

Empire South

Here, find favorite co-ed brands like Peter Millar and Patagonia.

Epiphany

This boutique puts a twist on affordable fashion with a mission of donating profits to local and global charities.

Fringe

Looking for a statement piece? Choose from a multitude of ripped jeans, big earrings, graphic tees and animal-print shoes.

Heery’s Clothes Closet

Since 1959, Heery’s has outfitted generations of students and alumni in updated classics. Its designer lines include Rag & Bone and Marie Oliver.

Kempt

From California surf brands to timeless pieces your grandpa may have in his closet, Kempt focuses on modern menswear with brands such as Mavi denim.

Kum’s Fashions

Since 1978, this shop has provided students with cool accessories from brands like Ray-Ban and Coyote.

Onward Reserve

Founded by a UGA alum, this store carries a wide selection of gameday goods and casual, preppy menswear.

MUSIC, GIFTS & MORE

Archer Paper Goods

Aesthetically appealing stationery, mugs, wall decor and art supplies abound in this charming little shop.

Bear Hug Honey Company

Bear Hug sells local and internationally-sourced honey along with body care products. The gift sets make picking up a gift to bring home super easy.

The Indigo Home

Discover a huge selection of colorful dorm and apartment decor and gift items, including a wide variety of candles.

Low Yo Yo Stuff Records

This curated shop carries vinyl and CDs as well as books and posters.

Margo Metaphysical

A mineral, jewelry and metaphysical store that’s operated for more than two decades, Margo carries incense, beads, crystals and meditation tools.

Musician’s Warehouse

This Lumpkin Street shop has served Athens musicians for over 25 years and carries musical brands such as Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone and Roland.

Native America Gallery

This store sells Native American-inspired jewelry, clothing and gifts. Check out the large selection of bags and totes.

Wuxtry Records

Founded in 1976, this legendary record shop describes itself as “a user friendly retail outlet and walk-in museum of the greatest music of the last century.” Upstairs, its sister store, Bizarro Wuxtry, is packed with comics and collectibles.

This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.