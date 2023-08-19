East Campus
Before Sanford Stadium’s east end zone was upgraded in 1981, many fans would sit on the train tracks outside of the stadium to watch the game. While that tradition has been lost to time, many tailgaters still choose the parking lots along East Campus Road for their setup. Lots fill up fast, so get there super early.
Myers Quad
TV networks often stage broadcasts from the lush lawn between the Myers, Mary Lyndon and Rutherford residence halls, so this spot offers celebrity-spotting opportunities. The quad is a little over a quarter mile from the stadium, with plenty of room for cornhole and other games. Park nearby at the South Deck.
North Campus
Historic North Campus, with its shady oaks and university landmarks, provides a picturesque setting just a half-mile from the stadium. Fans can visit Herty Field, the birthplace of Georgia football, or ring the Chapel Bell to celebrate a Bulldog victory. Park at the North Campus Deck or side lots. Just be sure to check the rules for this area at georgiadogs.com (for example, you can’t set up here until five hours before kickoff).
Tate Student Center
Because it has a parking deck and is so close to Sanford Stadium, the Tate Center is a hub for tailgating. Setting up near the student center gives you easy access to air conditioning, food and drink and restrooms that aren’t port-a-potties. It’s also where you can spot Uga and listen to the band warm up before the traditional Dawg Walk.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.