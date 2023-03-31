Yes, you can dine on campus!
Bulldog Bistro
This restaurant within the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel complex offers everything from coffee and muffins to lunch entrees and afternoon drinks.
Campus Market Express
These micro kitchens feature grab-and-go meals, snacks and drugstore-type basics, and they are open anytime the buildings are open. There are eight locations scattered around campus. Some of the locations include Biological Sciences, Hugh Hodgson School of Music and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
FujiSan sushi
Sushi is made available in various quick-grab markets and dining halls around campus. A recent favorite is the sushi at Fujisan in the Red Clay Café section of Joe Frank Harris Commons, which is near East Campus Village. Bubble tea is also offered there.
Lemon Grass Kitchen
Located in the largest dining commons on campus, Bolton Dining Commons, the pho and stir-fry from Lemon Grass Kitchen is a crowd favorite.
O-Hacienda
Found at Oglethorpe Dining Commons, better known as O-House, O-Hacienda features personalized burritos and quesadillas. The restaurant was the winner of the most popular eatery on campus for the March Madness Dining Bracket presented by UGA Dining Services.
Oishii at Oglethorpe Dining Commons
O-House will now feature a ramen, rice and healthy bowl bar named Oishii. The name is Japanese and roughly translates to “this tastes great” in English.
Snelling Dining Commons
Snelling has a devout following that takes advantage of the overnight dining option. The dining hall has a wide variety of options to choose from including power bowls filled with proteins and antioxidants, Giorgio’s Pizza, vegetarian and vegan options, and desserts.
Tate Student Center
The food court at Tate features familiar brands such as Starbucks, Panda Express and Chick-fil-A Express. A notable homegrown option is Barberitos, an Athens-based chain with healthier versions of burritos, tacos and other Southwestern fare.
Village Summit Dining Commons
People rave about the fresh-fruit smoothies at Village Summit Dining Commons. Some of the flavors include the lite-n-luscious smoothie, strawberry landslide and triple berry zinger.
West Side Deli in Terry College of Business
The Rothenberger Café in the Terry College of Business will now feature the West Side Deli. It will have everything from a mojo roasted pork Cuban, to Taza falafel wraps and the classic Tybee tuna melt.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.