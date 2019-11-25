You’re living off-campus now. You have your own bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom that isn’t shared with 30 other people. But you still have to be on campus every day, and now you can’t speed-walk from your bed to the MLC in under 10 minutes. How are you going to get to classes? There are many transportation options for students living around Athens, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some ideas of what to expect:
Walking
There is plenty to love about walking: it’s eco-friendly, healthy and, best of all, free. However, whether or not walking is a realistic option for you is heavily dependent on where you live.
For residents of downtown complexes, such The Mark or Georgia Heights, walking is a no-brainer. But if you live near Five Points, you can count on a half-hour walk, while complexes such as Abbey West or Athens Ridge would mean an epic hour-and-a-half trek.
There also are weather conditions and safety issues to take into consideration when walking, especially if you are known to pull late nights at the library. And let’s be honest, sometimes you just want to get somewhere fast.
Biking
Zipping around by bike is a great option for those who live far enough from campus to make walking unrealistic, but too close to justify paying for parking. This has similar benefits to walking, with the added advantages of being faster and having ample “parking” opportunities across campus.
UGA and Athens Transit buses are also equipped with bike racks if you need to hop on a bus between classes.
Though riding a bike is free, buying a reliable, quality bike is a significant investment. You’ll also need to purchase a bike lock to keep your bike safe. Another thing to consider is the weather. Heavy rainstorms and other weather events can make it difficult to bike, so have a back-up plan.
Driving
Passes are expensive, lots are crowded and there’s a good chance you’ll end up parking at the edge of civilization (otherwise known as the Intramural Fields Deck).
However, parking on campus can be the best option for those who have to go straight from class to work or for students who frequently stay on campus for long periods of time or into the night, like those who participate in club activities or have an on-campus job.
Be realistic when picking your top choice lots. Unless you’re a very lucky person, you’re not going to get a North or Tate Deck pass. Based on your classes, go for lots like West Deck, South Deck and East Deck.
Once you get a pass, make sure you factor in the time it takes to get from the lot to your classes when leaving for campus, not just the time it takes to get to the lot itself.
UGA buses
Don’t think that the UGA bus system is confined only to campus. If you find a place to live that’s relatively nearby, you can use UGA buses to commute. The Health Sciences route, for instance, can be convenient for those renting in Normaltown, while the South Milledge bus gets you to Five Points.
UGA Park + Ride
An economical option can be registering for a pass at the Park + Ride lot at the corner of College Station Road and N. Oconee Access Road and taking the bus into campus. Buses run every 15 minutes.
Athens Transit
Fun fact: You can ride Athens buses for free with your UGA ID card. This can be a practical addition to walking or biking. Routes such as Prince Avenue make the trip from Normaltown to the Arch in 10 minutes.
The College Station Campus Express route, which runs when school is in session, connects major locations such as East Campus, the Arch, the Main Library and the UGA Park & Ride lot.
The buses also are equipped with bike racks.
Apartment shuttles
In recent years, several apartment complexes have started operating shuttles. This is especially common for complexes such as Athens Ridge and The Connection, both of which are several miles from campus. Some shuttles also run on weekends, providing safe rides for residents who want to enjoy the downtown nightlife.
While shuttles run on regular schedules, they don’t all have tracking apps, meaning they can sometimes be less predictable. Additionally, most shuttles don’t run later than 5 or 6 p.m., so you might have to take alternate transportation after evening club meetings or other activities.
This article originally ran in The Red & Black's 2019 special publication Student Housing Athens, GA
