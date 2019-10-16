Visiting the University of Georgia? Here are a few of the best on-campus dining options.
Athena Mediterranean Kitchen
Tate Student Center
Opened in fall 2019, this carry-out spot brings fresh flavor to the university’s dining landscape. For your sandwich, salad or platter, Athena offers vegan falafel, chicken souvlaki or traditional gyro meat. Desserts include baklava. For a savory treat, try the spanakopita — flaky phyllo stuffed with feta cheese and spinach.
Fun fact: The vegan falafel is from Taza, founded by UGA alumni.
Open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and on select gamedays.
Bulldog Bistro
South Campus
The dramatically revamped lunch spot in the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel serves breakfast items, salads, soups and sandwiches.
Good to know: Bulldog Bistro also features a small bar that serves craft beer, wine and cocktails. A good spot to linger after a long day of meetings or before a game, the bar offers good views of the bustling lobby and outdoor courtyard, and also serves small plates and appetizers,.
Open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with quick service breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
The Creamery
South Campus
Look carefully or you might miss this tiny spot which has operated from the Environmental Health Science Building since 1941. The Creamery serves sushi, salads, sandwiches and ice cream. The latter, alas, is no longer made on site as it was when the Creamery processed milk from the UGA dairy herd.
Open weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coffee & Bagels
North Campus
Occupying a sunny corner of the Main Library, this is a great spot for a meeting or to take a break from a conference or campus tour.
A partnership between Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee, the café offers salads and sandwiches, as well as the namesake java and bagels.
Opens at 7:30 a.m. weekdays and in the afternoon on weekends.
The Niche Dining Commons
Health Sciences Campus
If you can only visit one dining hall, this should be it. The Niche offers made-to-order burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and calzones. The copious dessert options include cookies, fruit and soft-serve ice cream.
Savannah Room Restaurant
South Campus
Featuring locally-grown ingredients, the newly remodeled Savannah Room in the Georgia Center provides contemporary Southern dishes along with creative entrees and desserts.
If you’re here for a conference or other business, the Savannah Room offers the right atmosphere for formal matters.
Open weekdays for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sushi with Gusto
East Campus
While sushi can be found in retail locations scattered throughout campus, the best selection is at Sushi with Gusto, housed in the Joe Frank Harris Commons. In addition to a variety of specialty rolls, one can find poke bowls and nigiri.
It’s open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Taqueria 1785 Food Truck
Various locations
In 2016, this red wagon became UGA’s official food truck, serving Tex Mex-inspired dishes. Menu highlights include churro ice cream bowls and chicken tinga tacos.
Track the truck’s location and hours on Twitter by following @Taqueria1785.
This article originally ran in the Fall 2019 issue of Eat & Drink Athens, GA.
