We asked Clinical Assistant Professor Elizabeth M. Grant, who directs the Public Interest Practicum at the University of Georgia School of Law, for advice on deciphering a lease. Her top tip: Read the entire lease before signing, no matter how long it is. Her other major suggestions:
“Leases are often confusing and written with lots of provisions to protect the landlord. Tenants should pay careful attention to sections on termination and security deposits. Usually if a tenant leaves early, they are on the hook for rent for the entire lease term, and subletting may be prohibited or only allowed with the landlord’s permission. The lease may require that a tenant give a few months notice to end the lease before it auto-renews.”
“Some leases have fees, such as carpet cleaning, that are automatically deducted from the security deposit and a tenant may not be entitled to the entire security deposit after moving out.”
“Do not rely on pictures or a model unit. Demand an inspection of your unit before you accept the keys and move in. If there are damages you could have noticed with an inspection, the landlord may not be legally required to repair them if you accepted the unit without noting those damages and requesting repairs.”
This article originally ran in the 2019 edition of The Red & Black's special publication Student Housing, Athens GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.