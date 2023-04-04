FOUNDERS MEMORIAL GARDEN
North Campus
Opened in 1939, this garden is dedicated to the 12 founders of the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens, which was the first garden club in the U.S. The 2.5-acre site, managed by the UGA College of Environment and Design, houses over 300 species with a formal boxwood garden, a sunken perennial garden, two courtyards, a terrace and an arboretum.
LATIN AMERICAN ETHNOBOTANICAL GARDEN
North Campus
Managed by the UGA Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute, this garden includes about 150 culturally important plants. The garden was created to research the horticultural requirements of medicinal plants used by the Tzotzil and Tzeltal Maya as part of a collaborative program between UGA and El Colegio de la Frontera Sur.
OCONEE FOREST PARK
Intramural Fields Area
Managed by the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Oconee Forest Park is a 60-acre area filled with century-old trees. Visitors can enjoy Lake Herrick as well as picnic facilities, a hiking area, a dog park and tennis courts. There’s plenty of parking, the park is ADA accessible and the area can be reached by UGA buses and Athens Transit.
STATE BOTANICAL GARDEN OF GEORGIA AT UGA
South Milledge Avenue
The garden is an educational facility operated by the university, with more than 300 acres of themed gardens, special collections, a conservatory and over five miles of trails.
TRIAL GARDENS AT UGA
South Campus
The gardens serve as the site of a contest where annual and perennial plants battle Southeastern heat and humidity. Ranked by endurance and beauty, the best plants of the year are given the Classic City Award. The gardens are open year-round.
UGARDEN
South Milledge Avenue
The UGArden offers students hands-on experience in sustainable food systems. Crops produced here are used by its partner nonprofit, Campus Kitchen, and its Georgia school outreach program: “Grow it. Know it.” UGArden offers tours that can be customized for people of different ages and interests. To plan a tour, email ugarden@uga.edu.
UNIVERSITY GOLF COURSE
South Milledge Avenue
With six sets of tees ranging from 4,354-7,258 yards, the par 71 Robert Trent Jones course is Golf Advisor’s overall-best college course and overall-best course in Georgia in 2022. The course is open to the public, and there are several pass and membership options available.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.