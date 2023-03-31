Athens Farmers Market
The market operates at Bishop Park on Saturdays, offering Athens staples such as 1000 Faces Coffee, delicious baked goods, artisanal crafts and produce. These products are available to shop for in person or through online order and pick-up. The market also partners with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. at the brewery on Wednesdays.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
The Culinary Kitchen, started by Rashe Malcolm of Rashe’s Cuisine, will host its downtown market at the end of the spring season through the start of fall. The market’s mission is to support the local food industry, ranging from farmers to entrepreneurs in Athens.
West Broad Farmers Market at the Athens Housing Authority
The market is open through December for online orders, and pickup is available from a drive-thru on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St. Orders can be placed Sunday through Thursday. Operated by the Athens Land Trust, the West Broad Farmers Market showcases vendors offering seasonal products and artisanal goods, including produce grown at some of the Athens Land Trust’s own community gardens.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.