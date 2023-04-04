FIREFLY TRAIL
Athens and Winterville
Length: 39 miles planned
Difficulty: Easy
Perfect for wheelchair users, strollers and wagons, the Firefly Trail is a 14 feet-wide concrete trail planned to run from Athens to Union Point. Although a work in progress, sections have been completed in Athens, Winterville and Maxeys. The Athens stretch includes a 500 foot long bridge with an expansive view of the North Oconee River.
Good to know: For information and updates on the Athens section of the trail, visit accgov.com/firefly.
LAKE TRAIL
Oconee Forest Park
Length: 1 mile
Difficulty: Easy
Want a trail you can get to via the UGA bus line? Look no further than Oconee Forest Park, nestled behind the university’s Intramural Fields. The Lake Trail loop traces the edges of Lake Herrick and is a popular place to catch the sunset.
Good to know: A parking permit is required for the Intramural Fields’ parking lot E01 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
LAKESIDE TRAIL
Sandy Creek Park
Length: 7.5 miles
Difficulty: Medium
The perfect place to see birds, snakes, frogs and squirrels, Sandy Creek Park’s Lakeside Trail skirts the edge of 260-acre Lake Chapman. Along the trail, you’ll pass by the park’s beach area, boat ramps, fishing spots and picnic shelters. This trail also connects with the park’s Buckeye Trail.
Good to know: Sandy Creek Park charges an entry fee of $2 per person, except for those under 4 or over 65 years old.
NATURE TRAIL
Watson Mill Bridge State Park
Length: 2 miles
Difficulty: Medium
See the historic covered bridge and the remains of the old grist mill along the Nature Trail at Watson Mill Bridge State Park. The park is the closest state park to UGA, and is about a 30 minute drive from Athens. Cool off after your walk by splashing in the shoals of the Broad River.
Good to know: Watson Mill Bridge charges a $5 daily parking fee.
WHITE TRAIL
State Botanical Garden of Georgia
Length: 3.2 miles
Difficulty: Hard
White Trail is different from the perfectly manicured gardens you’ll find elsewhere on the property, amd has more hills than others on our list, earning a hard difficulty rating.
Good to know: Dogs aren’t allowed at the State Botanical Garden, with the exception of service animals.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.