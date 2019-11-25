180125_crm_houses_0068.jpg

For students planning to move off campus — or to move to new off-campus apartments in anther part of town — it can pay to do a little exploring. The neighborhood that's ideal for your friends might not be the one for you. Each of these communities close to campus has its own vibe. Here's a quick snapshot to help you get started.

Boulevard / North Chase

Founded in the late 1800s as a suburb connected to downtown by streetcar, this neighborhood today is popular with artists, entrepreneurs and musicians as well as university staff and some students. Fancy Victorians line Boulevard, the main road that runs through this area, but students are most likely to rent the brightly painted wooden homes lining the side streets. Many of these are the former residences of textile mill workers.

Where you’ll live: A cute cottage or duplex. The degree of renovation will vary.

Places to eat: Heirloom Café, Maepole, Tlaloc

Hangout spot: Buvez coffee shop (Bonus: it also serves beer, wine and aperitivos)

Stuff to do: M3 Yoga, shop at indie retailers like State the Label, attend house parties or community events like Boo-le-Bark

Parks_0007.jpg

Dudley Park, a section of the North Oconee River Greenway, offers picnic spaces as well as paved trails along the Oconee River. Friday June 9th (Photo/ Justin Fountain Justingf@uga.edu)

Chicopee-Dudley

Stretching along the Oconee River between Third and Oconee streets, Chicopee-Dudley is home to students and longtime locals. While close to downtown, it offers plenty of ways to experience the outdoors.

Where you’ll live: New, student-focused developments, or older homes (with super affordable rent)

Where to eat: The original Mama’s Boy

Stuff to do: Hang out in Trail Creek Park and Dudley Park, or walk or run on the North Oconee River Greenway

Cobbham

The oldest Athens “suburb,” this area east of the intersection of Milledge and Prince is dotted with historic buildings from the 1800s.

Where you’ll live: A rental townhouse or an apartment in a smaller, older building

Places to eat: Donderos’ Kitchen, The Grit, Taqueria del Sol

Stuff to do: Shop at Daily Groceries Co-Op, browse Avid Bookshop

Hangout spot: Hendershot’s, coffee shop by day, bar by night, hosts music and comedy

Five Points

Walking distance from campus and the sorority and fraternity houses lining South Milledge Avenue, Five Points is clustered with homes, smaller apartments and condos.

Where you’ll live: Apartment in a historic building, a townhouse, or, if you’re super lucky, you might find a duplex or carriage house.

Places to eat: Donna Chang’s, el Barrio and Fully Loaded Pizza are just a few of the restaurants in the area.

Stuff to do: Walk your dog at Memorial Park, join a running group or Five Points Yoga, watch soccer at The Royal Peasant

Hangout spot: Condor Chocolates, a great destination for coffee or hot chocolate

Normaltown

Originally nicknamed for the State Normal School — a teachers college — Normaltown now is an eclectic area with a mix of older homes and local businesses. The UGA Health Sciences Campus opened in the old Normal School campus in 2012.

Where you’ll live: An older home or duplex

Places to eat: Agua Linda, Automatic Pizza, White Tiger

Hangout spot: Sips Espresso Cafe

Stuff to do: Walk to the Athens Farmers Market at Bishop Park, sip cocktails at the Old Pal, go to trivia night at Hi-Lo Lounge

Pulaski Heights

Less than a mile from downtown, Pulaski Heights has a mix of older homes and lofts.

Where you’ll live: A renovated cottage or duplex — possibly a loft sublease

Where to eat: Pulaski Heights BBQ

Stuff to do: Walk on the Pulaski Heights Trail, attend gallery openings at Athica

