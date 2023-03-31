Did you know that public higher education in America started right here? The founding of the University of Georgia, and thus the beginning of Athens history, dates to 1785, when Abraham Baldwin and members of the Georgia legislature chartered he first publicly funded institution of higher learning.
The school was originally named Franklin College, in honor of Benjamin Franklin, and is considered one of the oldest public universities in the country. (It became the University of Georgia in 1859 after the founding of the institution’s college of law.)
To contribute to the building of the campus, lawmakers sold 40,000 acres of state land — rolling, riverside terrain — and received a generous donation of 633 acres from John Milledge, an early politician and a founder of the city. The campus was officially
built in 1801, and the original area is now part of what’s considered North Campus, a leafy hilltop quad of neoclassical buildings perched above the Oconee River.
That same year, Clarke County was established and named in honor of a Revolutionary War hero, Elijah Clarke, who was also a Georgia legislator. The city of Athens was officially incorporated shortly after in 1806, named by Milledge for Greece’s classical city of higher learning.
As the school continued to grow, so did the city of Athens, and it became a hub of both bustling culture and industry, with textile mills, brickworks and the railroad as primary parts of the economy. With the university, it was able to weather the Civil War and Reconstruction and prosper again.
In the 20th century, the city witnessed tremendous growth and activity from Black middle-class community members, especially along Washington and Hull Street, and came to host numerous civil rights protests in the 1960s. This period was also characterized by the integration of the university by African American students Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Hamilton Holmes in 1961.
UGA came to be known as a significant part of the Civil Rights Movement in the South. The local music scene hit the national stage in the 1970s and 1980s with the rise of major bands like R.E.M. and the B-52s. The Georgia Theatre and the 40 Watt Club became landmark venues, and the culture of music continues to shape and define the city.
In the 1990s, downtown Athens saw a $100 million revitalization that restored its vibrant, small-town vibe, with storefronts filled with local shops and cafes that draw visitors from all over. In 1990, the city and county unified their governments to become Athens–Clarke County.
It was during that time that the University of Georgia witnessed a great increase in recognition and the number of enrolled students as the state of Georgia established the HOPE Scholarship. This allowed students to receive financial aid that encouraged them to stay in the state for their education and help build up Georgia’s educational system.
The school, and thus Athens itself, also experienced national attention with the increasing success of the school’s athletic program, especially its champion football team, which draws more than 92,000 fans to the town on Saturdays in the fall. Currently, the team ranks #1 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) after winning the National Championship twice consecutively.
But Athens is a draw all unto itself, laying claim to a lively music culture, an abundance of art, activist movements, festivals, outdoor activities, eclectic restaurants and more that make it one of the South’s great towns.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.