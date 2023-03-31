Classic City discoveries for younger visitors
Visit
Athens Regional Library system
Multiple locations
Each of the Athens libraries carries a wide selection of children’s books. At the main branch, on Baxter Street near campus, they offer Preschool Storytime on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Avid Bookshop
Five Points
This Five Points indie store has a section called Avid Kids. The staff carefully pick popular books from all around the country to stock their shelves with the most engaging literature. Every year it hosts hundreds of events to get young readers involved.
Georgia Museum of Art
East Campus
The state’s official art museum offers multiple events for kids and families. “Backpack Tours” can be set up through the front desk. Young visitors get a backpack that includes touring tips, activity cards and a bag of goodies that can be used in any gallery. During the monthly Family Day events, families can come in and make art together while learning about art techniques.
Treehouse Kid & Craft
West Broad Street
If you’re looking for somewhere to buy books, art projects and toys, Treehouse Kid & Craft has all of the above. The in-shop studio has a DIY station and offers classes to learn some new techniques.
Eat
Buvez
Newtown
While the kids enjoy snow cones and watch the train go by, adults can sip a cocktail at this quirky railroad-side joint, which often hosts live performances in the evenings.
Cali N Tito’s/La Puerta del Sol
Five Points/East Side
These sister restaurants offer up casual Latin fare in lively environs. The East Side location resembles an indoor amusement park, with dime-store carousels and rides.
The Rook & Pawn
Downtown
This London-style cafe offers a wide selection of board games and books.
Ted’s Most Best
Downtown
The giant sandbox and spacious shady patio is the draw for families at this casual Italian spot with thin-crust pizzas and draft beers.
Roam
Sandy Creek Nature Center
East Side
The nature center features reptiles, amphibians, marine and freshwater aquariums, interactive natural history museums and a resource library. Kids are able to learn about the outdoors while immersing themselves in all the interactive activities. The Frog Pond gift shop carries locally made educational toys.
Bear Hollow Zoo
Five Points
This zoo, located within Memorial Park, offers care and rehabilitation for native creatures that cannot survive in the wild due to medical or other challenges. Take a walk through the zoo and be sure to read the information-packed stories about each animal resident, or attend a special event for hands-on encounters. Admission is free.
State Botanical Garden
South Milledge Avenue
The Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden is an interactive space that features edible landscapes, hands-on garden plots and themed gardens for kids to learn about nature and have fun while doing it. Key components include a canopy walk with observation decks, the Theater-in-the-Woods, an underground adventure area and a bog garden.
Washington Farms
Oconee County
Washington Farms, about 25 minutes from downtown in Bogart, is a kid-favorite destination. From mid-April to early June, pick buckets of strawberries and enjoy strawberry ice cream. Afterward, spend hours checking out the playgrounds, ziplines, a petting zoo and popular jumping pillows.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.