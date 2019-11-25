Kitchen stuff you actually need
It’s really easy to get excited and buy every thing you possibly can, but here is what you need to equip a starter kitchen
Prepware Cutting boards, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons are essential if you plan on cooking at all. The most important thing to be picky about is your cutting board: Pick a sturdy board that is non-slip (these are usually plastic). Wooden cutting boards are nice to use for breads and cheeses, but since the material is porous it should not be used for cutting raw meats, fruits and juicy vegetables. A few good knives are also necessary. Don’t worry about getting a fancy full block of knives; it might look nice but you don’t need it. The three knives you need are: serrated (for slicing bread) paring (a small knife for slicing) chef’s knife (a big one for chopping) Cookware You can’t make everything in a microwave, so you’ll need a few pots and pans. It is best to have a range of sizes, including a stockpot, a deep pot or Dutch oven, frying pan and a saucepan, all with lids. At least one non-stick pan is probably a good idea; it’s perfect for eggs in the morning. Bakeware Whether making lasagna or scalloped potatoes, you will need a casserole dish of some kind. It is wise to purchase a couple of different sizes. Tip: You can buy glass dishes that can go in the oven or microwave and have lids so you can store leftovers easily. It is handy to have a sheet pan for baking things such as a frozen pizza, cookies and brownies. Utensils You will need: a spatula, wooden spoons, tongs and a ladle. Aside from these, you will want a colander (hello pasta!), can opener and a peeler. Appliances Not every person needs a fancy mixer or instant pot, however, there are still some small essentials including a plug-in kettle, a small blender and a coffee maker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.