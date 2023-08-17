Boulevard Historic District
Founded in the late 1800s, this neighborhood is named after its widest avenue. Boulevard became a streetcar suburb at the turn of the 19th century and is popular today for its pedestrian accessibility. Neoclassical and Queen Anne-style homes line Boulevard, while brightly painted wood cottages — many the former residences of textile mill workers — dot the side streets. This mostly residential area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a friendly community known for events such as the Boo-le-Bark animal costume parade.
Chicopee-Dudley
Stretching along the Oconee River between Third and Oconee streets, Chicopee-Dudley is named for the Chicopee building, a historic former mill, and Dudley Park, which is directly across the street. Although close to downtown, it offers plenty of ways to experience nature.
The area includes some must-sees for R.E.M. fans such as the Steeple of St. Mary’s Church, where the band played its first show, and Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods, famous for the slogan “Automatic for the People.” The railroad trestle featured on the “Murmur” album cover was removed and rebuilt as part of the Firefly Trail. Dudley Park contains the Athens Heritage Trail, dotted with historical markers and displays, and connects to the North Oconee River Greenway bike/walk pathways.
Cobbham
Stately homes and historic structures from the early 1800s still stand in Cobbham, known as Athens’ first suburb. The area extends roughly from Prince Avenue down to Hancock Avenue. Its historic storefronts house local favorites such as The Lark Winespace and Hendershot’s.
Five Points
Walking distance from campus, Five Points is popular for its restaurants and boutiques and the namesake intersection formed by Milledge Avenue, Lumpkin Street and Milledge Circle. Smaller streets are lined by historic homes. The neighborhood is home to many eateries, ranging from nationally recognized fine-dining locations such as Five & Ten and The Expat to relaxed local favorites like The Royal Peasant Pub and The Café on Lumpkin. Just south of Five Points, Memorial Park houses trails, a dog park, swimming pool, playground and community center. Its key attraction is Bear Hollow Zoo, which is open daily and offers free admission.
Normaltown
Originally nicknamed for the State Normal School — a teachers college — Normaltown has gained notoriety for its alternative crowd.
A mix of older homes and local businesses line Prince Avenue and its side streets. In 2012, UGA’s Health Sciences Campus opened in the old Normal School campus. The retail strip on Prince Avenue includes a mix of businesses, from old-school Normal Hardware to local bars like Hi-Lo Lounge and The Old Pal. The Daily Groceries Co-op is a town staple. Bishop Park contains tennis courts, trails and playing fields. On Saturdays, the Athens Farmers Market welcomes shoppers to the outdoor market at the park.
Pulaski Heights/North Chase
Less than a mile from downtown, Pulaski Heights was originally home to a diverse mix of clerks, blue-collar workers and craftsmen. Today, renovated cottages and modern homes line the neighborhood’s hilly streets. The adjacent North Chase Industrial District includes a number of industrial buildings — some still in business and others converted to retail or residential use. The Chase Park Warehouses — former cotton storage facilities — today house a variety of businesses including artists’ studios. A must-see highlight is the Tree Room — a restful courtyard built around large, otherwise obtrusive trees. The Pulaski Heights Trail is a short walking and biking path that connects the area to downtown.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.