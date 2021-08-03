According to Athens Clarke County authorities, Athens has more trees than any other city of its size in the country. Among the Classic City’s rich tree canopy, four specimens stand out.
The Champion Tree
The National Register of Champion Trees catalogs the largest specimens of a given tree species in the woods or in an urban landscape, and Athens has a champion tree of its own. The 65 foot-tall Georgia oak is the largest known tree of its kind in the country. Athens is also home to over a dozen Georgia State Champion trees.
The Moon Tree
The loblolly pine off of West Dougherty Street may look ordinary, but its origins are out of this world — literally. In 1971, the U.S. Forest Service germinated the tree’s seed and had it flown into space on Apollo XIV. The tree came to Athens in 1976, when it was planted as part of bicentennial celebrations.
The Spec Towns Oak
Named for Olympian track star Spec Towns, an oak tree from Berlin’s Black Forest was planted behind Sanford Stadium where it stood for 30 years. After complications from removal and replanting following the stadium’s expansion, the tree died. A replacement tree from Berlin was planted on campus, but it also died. A surviving seedling from this second tree, the Son of the Half-Brother of the Specs Town Oak, now stands at the south end of the Spec Towns track.
The Tree That Owns Itself
A short detour off Broad Street takes you to one of Athens’ quirkiest landmarks. Legend of The Tree That Owns Itself dates back to the 1820s, when UGA professor William Jackson put the tree in his will to ensure the tree wouldn’t be cut down after his death. The original white oak died, but a second oak — Son of The Tree That Owns Itself — was planted in the spot where it inherited itself and a small surrounding plot of land on Finley Street.
