It’s hard to find a person out there who doesn’t have a roommate horror story from their college years. If you haven’t already struggled with a hygiene-deficient dorm mate or a noisy neighbor, chances are you will at some point before graduating. However, you might end up one of the lucky few that come out unscathed if you heed the warnings and advice we’ve compiled here.
Re-think rooming with friends
Just because someone makes a great friend, doesn’t necessarily mean they will be your ideal roommate. Rooming with your best friends seems like a great idea … until you realize Hannah doesn’t know how to vacuum or run a dishwasher, Allie takes hour-long showers and Katie passive-aggressively stomps around the apartment when you make the slightest noise after 10 p.m.
This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t room with your friends, you should just be prepared to have tough, direct conversations that aren’t always fun, and be aware that friendships can be strained if issues aren’t dealt with properly.
Set rules for common spaces
You probably have a room to yourself now, which is a nice change from sharing a dorm room, but issues can arise from common spaces. Shared bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms can create conflict between roommates quickly. Go ahead and get together with your roommates before moving in to establish guidelines for shared spaces, and adjust them if needed after moving in.
By being a consistent, clean, polite roommate, you prevent resentments from building up, which makes it easier to handle the smaller issues that might arise. Also, it just makes you a more likable person.
Organization and cleanliness are topics that prompt disagreements, so it might be a good idea to set up a chore chart to keep everyone on track and accountable.
Try to stick to a routine
Houses and apartment complexes often expect groups of three or more people to share one washer and dryer — or maybe even a small water heater. Anyone who fought with their siblings over who got the first shower or had a more pressing need for fresh clothes understands the issues this can cause. Ultimately, no one wants to shower in cold water or have to dig a dirty outfit out of the hamper. Avoid this by being consistent in your routine. Wash your clothes the same afternoon each week, and try to take a shower at the same time each day. If you do need to deviate, tell your roommates ahead of time, so no one is inconvenienced or caught off-guard.
Be the roommate you want to have
The golden rule applies in all situations, including housing. Don’t expect your roommates to respect your things if you don’t respect theirs. It’s hard to confront someone about not washing the dishes if you’re constantly eating their food. Try not to blast your music while they’re studying for a big test, and then act confused when they bang around dishes at 7 a.m. the next morning. By being a consistent, clean, polite roommate, you prevent resentments from building up, which makes it easier to handle the smaller issues that might arise. Also, it just makes you a more likable person.
This article originally ran in The Red & Black's special publication Student Housing Athens, GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.