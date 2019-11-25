If thrifting is not your thing, there are plenty of other ways you can score deals on furniture and more
stalk people who are graduating
Most of the time, people who are graduating are just getting rid of items they own anyway. Ask people you know what kind of stuff they have, and if you’re lucky they might sell it to you cheap and if you’re really lucky they will give it to you for free!
Make a trade
Moving from a big rental house to a small apartment? See if someone wants to trade your oversized sofa for a small loveseat. Post your items on class Facebook pages, in apartment GroupMes or local classified ad boards. (Pro Tip: UGA students can advertise for free through The Red & Black; go to redandblack.com/classifieds.)
Look for local student discounts
Many Athens businesses offer discounts for UGA students. World of Futons on Atlanta Highway, for example, has special deals on futons and bedding: Just show your UGA ID.
Sign up for Amazon Prime Student
You get a free six-month membership, so you might sign up for this at the start of your lease to get the items you need shipped to you for free within 1-2 days. Just remember that if you do not decide to keep the deal, cancel it before your six months are up!
