BEN BURTON PARK
West Athens
This 32-acre wildlife preserve on Mitchell Bridge Road features a 1.4-mile trail that follows the Middle Oconee River through lush upland forest.
BIRCHMORE TRAIL, MEMORIAL PARK
Five Points
This trail offers both an outdoor tour of Athens and a taste of local art. The Birchmore Trail, located in Memorial Park, is approximately a mile long and winds through forests, ravines, creeks and bridges and eventually brings you to the Great Wall of Athens, built by beloved Athens local, Fred Birchmore. No bicycles are allowed on this trail, so you’ll have to walk or run.
BISHOP PARK
Normaltown
Close to UGA’s Health Sciences Campus, this large city park contains walking trails, tennis courts, ballfields, a public pool and an event pavilion. On Saturdays, it hosts the Athens Farmers Market.
CHICOPEE-DUDLEY
East Athens
This 32-acre green space is a short walk from campus. The park provides access to two paved trail networks, the North Oconee Greenway and the Fire- fly Trail.
THE FIREFLY TRAIL
Athens and connecting counties
The trail follows the historic Georgia Railroad, which ran first in 1843 but is no longer in use. After its completion, the trail will span 39 miles from Athens to Union Point and connecting Athens-Clarke County with Greene and Oglethorpe Counties. This trail is perfect for biking, walking and running.
MEMORIAL PARK
Five Points
This park located just west of campus contains hiking trails, a dog park, a pond, Bear Hollow Zoo and a recreation center and public pool.
THE NORTH OCONEE RIVER GREENWAY
Athens-Clarke County
This trail system has multiple access points throughout Ath- ens and includes a wetland trail, wildlife corridors and eight miles of paved trails.
SANDY CREEK NATURE CENTER
North Athens
This nature center, located off Old Commerce Road, has 225 acres of wetlands and woodlands with more than four miles of trails. The center also has rehabilitated animals housed indoors. Some of the most popular activities include hiking, bird watching and wildlife viewing.
SANDY CREEK PARK
North Athens
This massive outdoor recreation area just north of Athens encompasses 782 acres surrounding Lake Chapman and offers a wide range of activities. The park has over 16 miles of dog-friendly hiking trails, including the scenic 7.5-mile Lakeside Trail. If you’re here with a pet, it’s good to know there’s also a large public dog park and five private dog parks reservable for $1 per dog per hour. Entry for Sandy Creek Park is $2 per person. Kids under 4 and adults over 65 get in the park for free.
WALKER PARK
East Athens
Walker Park is an outdoor option guaranteed to suit every personality in the family. Located off Athens Perimeter on Trail Creek Street, it has a splash pad for children and five miles of bicycle trails as well as sports fields, nature trails, an outdoor fitness zone and picnic areas.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.