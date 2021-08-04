University of Georgia alumni Julian and Jesse Inglima share a love for music and Athens, making up two of the four-piece local band Everyday Dogs. The brothers, whose band recently released an EP entitled “Up on the Wall” in June, shared their experiences as musicians in Athens and their thoughts on the city’s music scene.
How did you go from sharing a love for music to forming a band?
Julian Inglima: It was mostly us getting bored in college. None of us did the frat thing, and we were looking for something to do. So we kind of said, “Let’s try it.” And it got out of control.
Jesse Inglima: [Athens is] very user-friendly to up-and-coming musicians, especially since [UGA] feeds into the city music scene. We were pretty fortunate to not only have people that we could kind of surround ourselves with musically, but also have venues we could go to in order to kind of realize the ideas we had.
What’s your take on the Athens music scene?
Jesse Inglima: There’s a focus on real people playing real music. It’s real people playing real instruments and going into studios, big or small, and still taking a lot of old school elements of music and trying to bring them in a modern environment. I think that’s something that we respect a lot.
What are your favorite hangout spots in Athens?
Jesse Inglima: I always tell people some of the best pizza you’ll ever have is Little Italy. That can apply for daytime and nighttime — it can get kind of rowdy in there at night. The pizza is always consistently so good.
Julian Inglima: I’m also a big burrito fan, so I found the best burrito in Athens. It’s called El Camino Real, and it’s like a tiny hole-in-the-wall place. It is one of the best burritos I’ve ever had — it’s so good.
What do you think makes Athens special?
Jesse Inglima: There’s a lot of love and support for other people’s music. Even if it’s not necessarily your thing, there’s a very tight-knit group of people that are around [in their] early 20’s that love music and will support each other.