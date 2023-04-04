1000 Faces Coffee
The Athens-based fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street offering thoughtful, artisanal brews.
Bubble Cafe
A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch paired with a caffeine boost.
Buvez
This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.
Choco Pronto
Find impeccable Ecuadorian coffee and tasty pastries from Independent Baking Co.
Condor Chocolates
In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this Five Points cafe serves coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Hendershot’s
This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.
Jittery Joe’s
The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the café at the corner of Broad and Jackson streets remains a favorite.
Molly’s Coffee Company
One of Athens’ newest cafe additions on Macon Highway is a great getaway from the bustle of downtown.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and it’s great for relaxing.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating.
Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.