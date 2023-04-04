@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge Coffee Beans

Sourcing from New York to Peru to Kenya, @local. stocks coffee beans from across the world. Featuring 30 to 40 flavors at one time, their in-store wall of beans includes unique flavors like red velvet, creme brûlée and chocolate hazelnut. (Photo/Alexis Derickson)

1000 Faces Coffee

The Athens-based fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street offering thoughtful, artisanal brews.

Bubble Cafe

A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch paired with a caffeine boost.

Buvez

This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.

Choco Pronto

Find impeccable Ecuadorian coffee and tasty pastries from Independent Baking Co.

Condor Chocolates

In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this Five Points cafe serves coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.

Hendershot’s

This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.

Jittery Joe’s

The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the café at the corner of Broad and Jackson streets remains a favorite.

Molly’s Coffee Company

One of Athens’ newest cafe additions on Macon Highway is a great getaway from the bustle of downtown.

Sips Espresso Cafe

Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and it’s great for relaxing.

Walker’s Coffee and Pub

Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.

Zombie Coffee & Donuts

Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.

This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.