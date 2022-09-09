East Campus
Before Sanford Stadium’s east end zone was upgraded in 1981, many fans would sit on the train tracks outside of the stadium to watch the game. While that tradition has been lost to time, some fans still choose the tracks for their setup location. Parking lots along East Campus Road allow tailgaters to set up next to their cars, and the proximity to the stadium ensures you won’t have a long walk to your car after the game. Many of the lots and open areas on this part of campus fill up fast, so get there super early.
Myers Quad
The lush lawn between the Myers, Mary Lyndon and Rutherford residence halls is where TV networks often stage remote broadcasts, so it offers celebrity spotting opportunities. Additionally, the wide open space leaves plenty of room for cornhole and other games. The quad is a little over a quarter mile from the stadium. Park nearby at the South Deck.
North Campus
Tailgating on historic North Campus, among shady oaks and iconic university landmarks, is popular because of its picturesque setting. Having a home base here gives you the perfect opportunity to visit Herty Field, the birthplace of Georgia football, or ring the Chapel Bell to celebrate a Bulldog victory. There’s plenty of space and it’s just a half-mile walk to the stadium. Convenient parking includes the North Campus Deck and side lots. Just be sure to check the rules for this area (see next page).
Tate Student Center
Because it has a parking deck and is so close to Sanford Stadium, the Tate Center is a hub for tailgaters. Setting up near the student center gives you easy access to air conditioning, food and drink and restrooms that aren’t port-a-potties. It’s also where you can spot Uga and listen to the band warm up before the traditional Dawg Walk.
