Maepole
This fast-casual restaurant offers homestyle favorites such as shredded pork and mac-and-cheese with a healthy twist. Maepole’s current catering menu features individual boxed meals for $12.99. Desserts, cutlery and other extras are available, too.
Marti’s at Midday
Tailgate packages include the elaborate $35.99 per person “Tailgate to Remember” with tenderloin and shrimp. For $28.99 a head, the “Kicking Off Your Tailgate” menu includes sliders, deviled eggs and brownie bites. You also can order a la carte items to supplement your own spread. The chicken salad has a lot of fans!
Mediterranean Grill
If you want a break from all the BBQ and burgers and plan on hosting up to 12 to 15 guests, treat them to zesty falafel for $40 or get tangy hummus as an appetizer for $37. The fragrant basmati rice or rice pilaf are crowd pleasers. Prices vary.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
This restaurant offers a full catering service with options that range from $10 to $17 per person. They include favorites such as pulled pork, smoked chicken and even smoked tofu. You also can order meat by the pound ($15 for pulled pork; $26 for brisket).
Saucehouse Barbeque
Catering options include a selection of meats by the pound, such as pulled pork for $15 and beef brisket for $24. In addition, you can order a variety of sides and desserts, including Brunswick stew and banana pudding.
Strickland’s Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1960, Strickland’s is a local favorite. For morning tailgates, try the Day Break biscuit tray for $3.89 a person, or splurge on the Grand Buffet for $12.50 per person. For evenings, popular smoked meats include ribs, ham and turkey.
